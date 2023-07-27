7 Healthy Alternatives To Tomatoes

While there may be quite a few substitutes to tomatoes, some of these options can be considered if you want to make changes to your daily consumption, suggests Sheetal Somaiya.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Tomatoes are a versatile and wholesome fruit that give a variety of foods an instant flavour boost.

However, with price of tomatoes hitting the roof, homemakers and chefs are now looking for substitutes that can fulfil the same function while being more affordable.

While there may be quite a few substitutes to tomatoes, some of these options can be considered if you want to make changes to your daily consumption:

1. Red Bell Pepper

They are a wonderful alternative to tomatoes because they are colourful and tasty. They contain almost three times more vitamin C than oranges.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage, aiding in collagen production, and supporting a healthy immune system.

Red bell peppers are primarily rich in capsanthin, a powerful antioxidant which gives them the bright red colour.

Other antioxidants in red bell pepper are lycopene, beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. They are also rich in vitamin A and B6.

B6 may improve neurotransmitter systems as it plays a role in the synthesis of GABA, dopamine, serotonin and noradrenalin.

2. Beetroot

Beetroot has a delicious earthy flavour and a stunning crimson tint. It contains iron, an important mineral that plays a key role in the transport of oxygen throughout the body.

Iron is a vital component of haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to tissues and organs.

Nitrates in beetroot and beetroot juice are converted to nitric oxide in the body which play a key role in muscle contraction, increasing blood flow and energy efficiency.

In addition, to iron, and antioxidants, beetroot contains other essential vitamins and minerals, such as folate, manganese, potassium, and vitamin C.

3. Papaya

Papaya is a great source of vitamin C and A.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, it is essential for collagen synthesis to support healthy skin, blood vessels, tendons, and ligaments, plays a vital role in immune function and helps in wound healing.

Vitamin A is present in the form of beta-carotene.

Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body and is important for maintaining healthy eyesight, especially in low-light conditions. It also supports the health of the skin and mucous membranes, enhancing their protective functions.

4. Guava

Guava is also a good source of other vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, and dietary fibre.

Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy skin, vision, and immune function.

Vitamin B6 is involved in various metabolic processes and supports brain health.

Potassium is an electrolyte that helps maintain proper fluid balance and supports heart health.

Additionally, guava offers a natural source of lysine, an essential amino acid for protein synthesis.

5. Carrot

With their vivid orange colour and crisp texture, carrots are a flexible substitute for tomatoes.

They include beta-carotene, which the body transforms into vitamin A to support immunity and eye health.

Additionally high in fibre, carrots help maintain a healthy digestive function.

6. Pomegranate

They are a great source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage, supports immune function, and aids in collagen synthesis.

Vitamin K, on the other hand, is important for blood clotting and bone health.

Consuming pomegranates can contribute to your daily intake of these essential vitamins.

7. Tamarind Paste

Tamarind contains compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, such as polyphenols and flavonoids.

These compounds may help reduce inflammation in the body, which is associated with various chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

When seeking substitutes for tomatoes, there are several options available that can add flavour, colour, and texture to your dishes.

By experimenting with these substitutes, you can still enjoy delicious meals even when tomatoes are not an option.

Sheetal Somaiya is a Senior Nutritionist, Superfoods Valley: Nutrition & Food Tech Co.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com