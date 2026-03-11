HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7 Foods With A Low GI Index

March 11, 2026 14:22 IST

The glycemic index ranks carbohydrate-containing foods by how quickly they raise blood sugar.

Upon eating these foods with carbs your body turns them into simple sugars that quickly enter the bloodstream, says WebMD and the faster this process takes place the quicker your GI can shoot up.

It is therefore important to moderate your consumption of high-glycemic index items and also to opt for low-glycemic index items while eating all types of carbs in moderation.

Know the foods that do not push up your glycemic index

chickpeas salad

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Chickpeas

This legume falls into the low-glycemic food category, registering 28 on the index and 100 gm of chickpeas offers 7.02 gm protein and 5.92 gm fibre, states Medical News Today.

steel cut rolled oats

2. Oats

Steel-cut oats is a low-GI range food item and has a glycemic index rating of 55, says leading US medical clinic, Cleveland Clinic.

kidney beans

3. Red Legumes

Kidney beans, black beans, lentils all have a glycemic index of 10 or below, according to the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, making them excellent choices for steady blood sugar control.

raw carrot

4. Raw Carrots

A low-glycemic range veggie, it scores an amazingly healthy 16 on the index, according to top US medical centre, Mayo Clinic and there are thus good reasons to include it in your meals.

milk

5. Milk

The values for milk sit decently low in the glycemic index. According to the University of Sydney database, semi-skimmed varieties record a value of 34, while whole milk ranges between 3 and 41. This nourishing drink is also packed with calcium, a vital mineral for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Avocado, broccoli and spinach

6. Avocado, Broccoli And Spinach

These three delightful vegetables are low-glycemic index heroes with values under 55, making them smart additions for keeping blood sugar levels steady, states WebMD.

Boiled Sweet Poatates

7. Boiled Sweet Potatoes

Scoring an admirable 44 on the glycemic index, this value places the tuber in the category of foods with low GI (though alternative preparation styles can raise this value), says Medical News Today and it also provides an impressive mix of nutrients, including potassium, fibre, magnesium and vitamin C.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

