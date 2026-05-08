4 AI Careers For Creative Professionals

In part 3 of a Rediff series exploring new careers for aspiring professionals, Sanjay Salunkhe, founder of Jaro Education, highlights how young professionals can adapt to the evolving AI-driven landscape in the creative industry.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashraj Mukhate/Instagram

Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to the science, engineering and tech domains.

It is steadily reshaping creative industries such as media, content, music and design by changing not just how work is done but also the skills required to stay relevant.

AI is not replacing human creativity but redefining it by enabling professionals to work faster, explore more ideas and focus on aspects of their roles that require deeper thinking and originality.

Here are some ways AI is transforming the nature of jobs and how young professionals can benefit from it:

1. Media and journalism

In the media and journalism space, AI tools are already streamlining processes like research, transcription and data analysis. This allows journalists to shift their attention towards storytelling, interpretation and building meaningful narratives, where the human perspective continues to hold immense value.

This evolution is creating new career paths such as AI investigative journalists and automated news editors who specialise in data ethics and algorithmic auditing.

Major organisations like Reuters and Associated Press are already using AI to automate routine financial and sports reports, allowing their human teams to focus on high-impact investigative work.

2. Social media and content

The content industry is witnessing a similar shift.

AI can assist in generating ideas, drafting content and tailoring it for different platforms. However, the real differentiator remains the ability to create relevant, engaging and authentic communication. Professionals who can use AI as a support tool while retaining a distinct voice are likely to stand out.

Emerging roles like content strategists and personalisation architects are becoming vital for companies such as Netflix and Publicis, which use AI to generate thousands of hyper-local ad variations and personalised artwork while requiring human oversight for brand consistency and emotional resonance.

3. Music

In the music industry, AI is opening up new creative possibilities for artistes and technicians.

From composing and sound design to enhancing production quality, it is helping artists experiment more freely and accelerate their creative process. Rather than limiting creativity, it is expanding the ways in which it can be expressed.

This has birthed roles such as AI sound designers and generative music producers who must be skilled in neural synthesis and AI-based mixing plugins.

Tools like AIVA and Spotify's AI DJ are already being used to prototype background scores and curate deeply personalised listening experiences for millions.

4. Production and design

In video production and design, AI is simplifying time-intensive tasks such as editing and visual generation. This shift allows creators to spend more time on storytelling, conceptualisation and innovation, instead of being constrained by operational complexities.

The industry is seeing a surge in demand for virtual production designers and synthetic media directors who are proficient in tools like Adobe Firefly or OpenAI's Sora.

Industry giants like Disney already utilise AI for complex visual effects and de-ageing actors, requiring professionals who can blend technical prompt engineering with traditional art direction.

What can young professionals do?

As these industries evolve, one common thread becomes clear: The skills required to succeed are changing just as rapidly as the tools themselves.

For young professionals, this creates both an opportunity and a responsibility.

While access to AI tools is becoming easier, the ability to use them effectively requires a structured approach to learning and continuous skill development. This is where the role of the modern education system becomes increasingly relevant.

Traditional learning models, which often focus on static knowledge, are gradually giving way to more dynamic, application-oriented approaches.

The emphasis today is on building practical skills that align with industry needs and can evolve alongside technological advancements.

Alongside identifying and developing AI skills, young professionals must also focus on developing core human skills such as critical thinking, creativity and communication. These skills help ensure that technology is used thoughtfully and effectively.

Equally important is adaptability. As industries continue to evolve, the willingness to learn, unlearn and experiment will define long-term success.

AI is not simply a technological shift. It is a catalyst for change across creative professions.

For those entering the workforce, it offers an opportunity to reimagine traditional career paths and build capabilities that are future-ready.

Ultimately, the professionals who will thrive are those who can combine creative thinking with technological awareness, supported by a mindset of continuous learning.