8 High-Growth Careers If You Love Sports

You can turn your passion into a profession by choosing to be a part of the dynamic world of sports.

In the second part exploring new careers for aspiring professionals, rediffGURU Nayagam PP, founder of EduJob360 recommends a list of exciting careers in sports and fitness.



Part 1: The Top 5 Engineering Careers In India

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram

With Indian sports gaining global recognition, it is only natural that young professionals are inspired to pursue a career related to sports.

Even if you don't actually play a one but you are passionate enough, a career in sports and physical fitness can offer you an exciting blend of skill and discipline.

With growing opportunities in coaching, sports science, training and wellness, a career in sports provides a dynamic and fulfilling career path.

You can ask rediffGURU Nayagam PP your career-related questions HERE

How to start your career in sports?

Students who have completed class 12 in the science stream with biology, physical education and psychology can choose this path by appearing for one of the following exams:

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) entrance for sports coaching

All India Ayush Graduate Entrance Test (AIAGET)

Various state and university entrance tests for bachelor of physical education (BPEd), bachelor of science in sports science (BSc sports science) or related programmes

The duration of the undergraduate programme is typically three to four years.

Postgraduate programmes in sports and management are for two years and certification courses may range from three to 12 months.

If you are looking for a successful career both on and off the field, you may have to work on the following:

Building strong fundamentals in human anatomy, physiology and biomechanics.

Staying disciplined and consistent -- excellence in sports demands a daily commitment.

Having a hands-on experience through training camps, workshops and sports events.

Pursuing global certifications to enhance credibility and career mobility.

A learning and growth mindset to track the latest trends in fitness science, nutrition and recovery.

Top colleges to study sports in India

These are some of the best institutions in India for sports-related programmes

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, New Delhi Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai Amity School of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Noida Lovely Professional University, Phagwara Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, Pune University of Delhi, Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Scope of career in sports

If you are a beginner with a diploma or degree in sports-related skills you can expect to earn Rs 4 to 5 lakhs per annum for entry level roles.

As an event manager or analyst with the right exposure and experience, you can earn up to Rs 40 lakh per annum.

Top careers in sports and fitness

If you are looking for a long term career in sports, here are some exciting options you can explore:

1. Sports performance coach

As a performance coach, you will need to develop training programmes that enhance athletic performance, endurance and strength.

You will be working with athletes to improve speed, agility and recovery through data-driven fitness plans, biomechanics and nutrition guidance.

What to study

You can start with a degree or diploma programme in sports science, physical education and sports coaching and back it up with certifications in NSCA-certified strength and conditioning specialist programmes, ISSA performance enhancement specialist programmes and sports nutrition and physiology.

You are likely to be recruited by schools, professional teams, fitness centres, universities and high-performance institutes.

2. Sports nutritionist

Sports nutritionists design athlete-specific plans to enhance performance, recovery and body composition, using science-based strategies across teams, clinics and personal consulting services.

What to study

There are several undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in nutrition and dietetics and sports nutrition to choose from.

You can add on certifications in ISSN certified sports nutrition, INFS sports nutrition and ACE fitness nutrition to improve your chances of being promoted.

You can work in sports clinics, in research and product development or club and academy support services. You can also do online consulting,

3. Physical educator

A physical educator teaches fitness, sports skills and physical literacy in schools or colleges.

As a faculty member working in an educational or sports institution, you will promote holistic development, teamwork and discipline through structured physical education programmes.

What to study

You can start with BP Ed/BSc in physical education followed by certifications in diploma in school physical education, curriculum design for PE and child health and sports pedagogy.

4. Sports physiotherapist

Sports physiotherapists supports athletes in injury recovery prevention, prevention and performance enhancement using evidence-based rehab, biomechanics and personalised treatment across teams, and clinics and events.

What to study

You could pursue a degree or diploma in physiotherapy followed by certifications in FIFA diploma in football medicine, dry needling certification and Kinesio taping to expand your options.

You could work in sports clinics and hospitals, at high-performance centres, rehabilitation clinics or be inducted into professional sports teams.

5. Fitness trainer

One of the most popular jobs in the world of sports is to become a fitness coach or trainer.

As a personal or team trainer, you will help players and athletes build strength, stamina and overall wellness through structured training, personalised programming and nutrition guidance across gyms, corporate wellness and online platforms for scalable careers.

What to study

You can start with a diploma and pursue a UG and PG in fitness training and/or exercise science, along with certifications like ACE personal trainer certification, K11 fitness certification and ISSA strength and conditioning certification.

Post certification, you can work at rehabilitation and physiotherapy centres or for sports teams.

You can also offer online coaching, design corporate wellness programmes or seek employment in commercial gyms.

6. Sports management

A sports manager oversees preparation, execution and post-event operations of major venues, ensuring safety, efficiency and optimal fan experience.

You will coordinate logistics, facility maintenance, security, vendors and staff for sports events, concerts and large gatherings.

What to study?

There are undergraduate and post graduate courses in sports management you can choose from, along with certifications that will qualify you as a venue executive and for sports event management and health and safety/crowd management.

7. Yoga instructor

A professional yoga instructor combines yogic techniques with scientific approaches to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being.

You will design therapy-based yoga programmes for fitness, health conditions and overall balance.

What to study?

You may pursue a UG/PG degree in yoga, naturopathy or holistic health, along with certifications in advanced yoga teachers training, yoga therapy certification (AYUSH/SVYASA).

Instructors who offer specialised guidance in mindfulness and meditation are in huge demand globally.

8. Sports analyst

Sports analysts use data science, video analysis and statistics to evaluate players, guide tactics and provide actionable insights to coaches, franchises and broadcasters in modern sports.

What to study?

After a diploma, you can pursue a degree followed by post-graduation in sports analytics, statistics, data science or sports management.

There are certifications available in sports data analytics, video analysis certification and data analytics that will help boost your career.