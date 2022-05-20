News
3 Exotic Cocktails For Whisky Day

By SONALI MULLICK
May 20, 2022 12:39 IST
Raise a toast on World Whisky Day with three spectacular whisky-based cocktails created by Sonali Mullick, mixologist and operations head at Hitchki Resto Bar and Bayroute, Mumbai.

Fire In A Bowl features a harmonious blend of honey, cinnamon, whisky and brandy.

You'll need apricot puree, dash bitters, lime juice and sugar syrup along with bourbon whisky to get the right sweet, spicy and sour notes of Daaru Desi.

Pumpkin Spiced Martini is laced with ripe pumpkin and handpicked Mediterranean spices and a layer of egg foam, served with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitchki Resto Bar

Fire In A Bowl

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 45 ml cinnamon whisky
  • 15 ml brandy
  • 10 ml honey
  • Ice

To serve

  • Half-cut martini glass placed over a fish bowl
  • Cinnamon smoke (please see the note below)

Method

  • Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
    Shake and serve in a half-cut martini glass placed over a fish bowl (please see the pic above) filled with cinnamon smoke.

Note: Put cinnamon stick on a flat steel plate and light it.
Place the fish bowl over the cinnamon stick, and leave for 2-3 minutes.
Turn over the glass, and as the aromatic cinnamon smoke releases, place the half-cut martini glass over it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitchki Resto Bar

Daaru Desi

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 45 ml bourbon whisky
  • 10 ml sugar syrup
  • 15 ml lime juice
  • 2 tbsp apricot puree, available online 
  • 3 dashes bitters
  • Ice

To serve

  • Wine glass
  • Orange zest

Method

  • Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice. 
    Shake and serve in a wine glass.
    Garnish with orange zest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayroute

Pumpkin Spiced Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml whisky
  • 100 ml pumpkin puree
  • 1 egg white
  • 15 ml lime juice
  • 1 bar spoon anise syrup
  • Pinch pumpkin spice powder, available online
  • Ice

To serve

  • Coupe or champagne glass or any wide-mouthed glass with a stem 
  • Roasted pumpkin seeds

Method

  • Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
    Shake, strain and pour into a coupe glass.
    Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Note: Pumpkin puree can be made by boiling cubes of pumpkin and pureeing in a blender.

SONALI MULLICK
