3 Exotic Cocktails For Whisky Day

Raise a toast on World Whisky Day with three spectacular whisky-based cocktails created by Sonali Mullick, mixologist and operations head at Hitchki Resto Bar and Bayroute, Mumbai.

Fire In A Bowl features a harmonious blend of honey, cinnamon, whisky and brandy.

You'll need apricot puree, dash bitters, lime juice and sugar syrup along with bourbon whisky to get the right sweet, spicy and sour notes of Daaru Desi.

Pumpkin Spiced Martini is laced with ripe pumpkin and handpicked Mediterranean spices and a layer of egg foam, served with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitchki Resto Bar

Fire In A Bowl

Serves: 1

Ingredients

45 ml cinnamon whisky

15 ml brandy

10 ml honey

Ice

To serve

Half-cut martini glass placed over a fish bowl

Cinnamon smoke (please see the note below)

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake and serve in a half-cut martini glass placed over a fish bowl (please see the pic above) filled with cinnamon smoke.

Note: Put cinnamon stick on a flat steel plate and light it.

Place the fish bowl over the cinnamon stick, and leave for 2-3 minutes.

Turn over the glass, and as the aromatic cinnamon smoke releases, place the half-cut martini glass over it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitchki Resto Bar

Daaru Desi

Serves: 1

Ingredients

45 ml bourbon whisky

10 ml sugar syrup

15 ml lime juice

2 tbsp apricot puree, available online

3 dashes bitters

Ice

To serve

Wine glass

Orange zest

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake and serve in a wine glass.

Garnish with orange zest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayroute

Pumpkin Spiced Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml whisky

100 ml pumpkin puree

1 egg white

15 ml lime juice

1 bar spoon anise syrup

Pinch pumpkin spice powder, available online

Ice

To serve

Coupe or champagne glass or any wide-mouthed glass with a stem

Roasted pumpkin seeds

Method

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake, strain and pour into a coupe glass.

Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Note: Pumpkin puree can be made by boiling cubes of pumpkin and pureeing in a blender.