2023: 6 HOT Dating Trends

The past couple of years we have seen several dating trends come and go.

Virtual First Dates have been on the rise post-pandemic.

In fact, almost 22 per cent of our 21 million users had a virtual first date in 2022.

With 2023 coming in full speed, we surveyed 15,000 users between the age group 25 to 35 years from tier 1 and 2 cities to understand their thoughts and expectations from their dating experiences.

Based on the study, these are some trends we can expect in 2023:

1. Ethical Sex-ploration

As many as 19 per cent of daters, including men and women explained how new-age daters are approaching sex, intimacy, and dating in a more open and exploratory way.

They mentioned that sex is no longer taboo and emphasised the importance of discussing intimate desires and needs in the initial stages of the relationship.

This trend equally makes sure that people not seeking sex during the dating phase are not judged based on their choice.

2. Love-life balance

It finally seems like there's going to be some love-life balance after all in 2023.

Twenty two per cent daters from tier 1 cities disclosed that job titles are no longer a status symbol, and young daters are more focused on maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

This means that an increasing number of people are consciously making time for their partners and taking more breaks for their own mental health.

It wouldn't be surprising if people chose not to match with a potential date for their demanding job and hectic schedule.

3. Modern masculinity

Per the survey reports, modern masculinity is predicted to take 2023 by storm and change the gender dynamics in dating.

As many as 34 per cent men from tier 1 and 2 cities expressed how they have taken the time to examine their conduct and found how they were projecting toxic masculine behaviour involuntarily.

These men find that clearly unacceptable and are actively challenging themselves and other men to change for the better.

Daters say that this trend has made it easier for men to express emotions and break gender roles in dating.

4. Open casting

Among the positive trends this new year, open casting is something daters seem really excited about.

Almost 29 per cent of women over 30 years explained how women are all set to look beyond the type of men they are expected to date.

This could really be a game-changer.

5. WanderLove

Being locked up in their homes during the pandemic has led people to appreciate traveling more than ever.

At least three out of seven daters (aged between 25 and 30) prefer wanderlove -- they are looking to date people who are not from their city and setting up their location preference beyond the city walls.

Long-distance love that lets you wander to another place is the trend to look out for in 2023.

6. Cuffing

The beginning of a New Year, otherwise known as the cuffing season in the dating world, sees the highest number of singles on the prowl who get into relationships even if they aren't particularly interested in committing to the person at the moment.

It is mostly out of loneliness and an attempt to improve the quality of life in the spirit of 'New Year, New Me'.

While some of these trends may have been around for a long time and maybe known by different names, you can expect some of them to continue through 2023 as well.