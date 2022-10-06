10 Tips To Spice Up Your Sexting Game

A zingy text adds adventure in the relationship, suggests Sybil Shiddell, country manager India, Gleeden, a discreet extra marital dating Web site.

Whether your relationship has labels or not, sexting is a universal way to get your partner's attention and spice things up in a way to keep them interesting, mischievous and sexually exciting.

If you've tried it before, you'd agree that it is one of the best ways to always be on your partner's mind.

A zingy text adds a little adventure in the relationship, almost like the first stages of getting together.

But if you are new to the world of sexting or bored of the old, hackneyed tricks, these ten tips are guaranteed to amp up your chemistry and turn up the heat... literally!

1. Nothing like the classic flirty selfies

Let's face it, this is a super simple way of innocently getting into your partner's head and initiating a soft tease to let them know what's on your mind.

Whether it's a new outfit you've tried on or just a random sexy selfie, spicing up the chat with them is always a great way to make things exciting.

2. Tease with dirty talk

The words you use while texting can divert the conversation into intense talk and something that heats up the day or night like no other.

You can bring up something you both enjoy or mention something you want to try with them.

Leave some room for curiosity and let them pursue back with their interests.

3. Give them details

Is there something that has been on your mind for a while but you never took the plunge to express it?

Go ahead and tell your partner exactly what you've been wanting.

Guide them with visuals (with consent) and you'll see how things get heated up.

4. Ask questions

Another playful way to sext your partner is to spark up the sexual tension and let them take the lead.

Ask them what they'd like to do or how they'd respond to a certain gesture and watch them melt.

Maybe you can also play some quirky games to build up the sexual tension further.

5. Play out the emojis

Our friends in all things important -- emojis -- are another great tool to spice up sexting.

The subtle hints can fire up the conversations with multiple interpretations and it's amazing to see how your energies quickly match together.

6. Get creative with GIFs

Just like emojis, GIFs too are a great tool to sext and entertain your partner.

These work very well if you love to be witty with your responses and still want to keep building up on the sexual tension.

7. Fire up the tone

A great way to pump up the heat also lies in the tone you follow.

Flirting, teasing, being witty or goofy with your partner and what you enjoy the most about them or to do to them is an excellent way to light up the spark once again.

This is one of the simplest things to do if you know exactly how to do it well!

8. Role play your way from texts to the sheets

If you think role-playing works only in person, think again as this story-building has the potential to have your partner weak on the knees.

Human imagination can be wild. And the creative foreplay you create with this impromptu sexting roleplay will definitely spark up desires that keep following up to spice up your conversations from straight from the texts to the sheets.

9. Uncover a fantasy

Opening up about a fantasy you have and letting your partner know exactly what you want can be a major turning point for sexting.

Just like the roleplay, uncovering a fantasy to your partner slowly builds up the sexual tension that creates a deeper sense of intimacy and chemistry.

10. Turn up the heat (but with a warning)

And then comes the golden tip -- the art of sexting with nudes.

Be careful though, you wouldn't want your picture to be opened around a group of people.

Give your partner a heads up so that they know there is something exclusive in the picture.

Moreover, you can also tease them by revealing only a little or rather even leaving a little to explore later.