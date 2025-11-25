12 Foods You Should Never Refrigerate

What happens when you store bread, tomatoes and garlic in the fridge?

Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at the Gleneagles Hospital, explains why refrigerating certain foods can do more harm than good.

Storing food in the refrigerator is something we all do.

Fruits, vegetables, leftovers, even cooked dishes sometimes go straight into the fridge without a second thought.

We pack it all in, thinking it will stay fresh and longer when refrigerated or frozen.

But do you know that certain foods like potatoes and onions should not be refrigerated?

Storing any food for a long time can lead to a loss of taste, texture and nutrients. It can also result in the food getting spoilt. All you can do then is throw it away.

This can happen due to the extreme cold temperature inside the refrigerator.

When refrigerated for long periods of time, most foods tend to absorb a lot of moisture, ultimately becoming soggy and mushy.

If they are not used within the time frame, there could also be mould and fungal growth that may not be visible to the naked eye; this makes the food unsafe for consumption.

When you consume such foods, you may experience symptoms such as vomiting, nausea or abdominal distress.

To avoid these problems and protect the health of your family, here's a list of food items you should avoid storing in the refrigerator:

1. Potatoes

Potatoes taste better when stored in the open.

Refrigeration may turn potato starch into sugar, making it extra sweet.

They should be stored at room temperature to retain the taste.

2. Tomatoes

Many people store tomatoes in the fridge to stop them from getting spoiled.

You'll be shocked to know that tomatoes may lose their flavour when refrigerated.

When stored in the open, they tend to remain juicy and sweet.

3. Onions

Onions need to be stored at room temperature only.

Refrigerating onions will make them mushy and mouldy.

4. Bread

When refrigerated, bread becomes hard, dry and mouldy.

Store it at room temperature to prevent it from getting dry.

5. Garlic

Garlic loses its flavour and becomes rubbery in the fridge.

There is a higher possibility it may also sprout quickly when refrigerated.

You may want to store it outside to help retain its flavour and nutrient value.

6. Honey

Honey becomes grainy in cold temperatures.

It is naturally antimicrobial and does not spoil so it is safe to store honey in a cool and dry place.

7. Bananas

Bananas turn black in colour when stored in the refrigerator.

They tend to remain sweeter at room temperature.

8. Coffee beans or powder

Cold temperature causes coffee to absorb moisture and surrounding odours, ultimately ruining its original aroma and taste.

It is best to store coffee and coffee beans in an air-tight jar outside the fridge.

9. Olive oil

In cold temperatures, olive oil tends to solidify and form lumps.

It is best to store it in a cool, dark cupboard.

10. Whole melons

While it may sound tempting to eat a chilled melon straight out of the refrigerator, you must remember that whole melons lose antioxidants and flavour when refrigerated.

Melons stay fresher at room temperature.

Once cut, though, you need to refrigerate it appropriately.

It is recommended to place cut melons on the shelf and not in the vegetable drawer.

Most importantly, do not seal or cover it. You may also wrap it loosely in a paper bag.

Storing cut melons, when stored outside in the open, can become infected with germs and bacteria.

11. Apples

Apples tend to lose their crisp texture when stored in the fridge.

It is best to store them at room temperature.

12. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are naturally hydrating. If you leave them in the fridge for long hours, they may become soggy.

It would be apt to store them in a dry place at room temperature.

Any food -- be it vegetables or fruits -- should be consumed fresh. More importantly, food should make you happy when you eat it.

Refrigerating foods may help you elongate their shelf life but you may be compromising on your nutrition.

This is your reminder to take charge of your health and ensure that you stick to healthy eating practices.

