'Parents Want Me To Marry; Am Bisexual And Not Ready'

Do read her advice on how to gently tell your parents that you are not ready for a relationship.

Anonymous: I am 27, bisexual, working as a lead programmer in an IT start-up.

My parents are nagging me to get married. But I am not interested.

How can I tell them that I am not interested in a committed relationship.

Also, I don't want to get married.

The key to communicating this is setting clear but respectful boundaries.

Instead of just saying, 'I don't want to get married,' try explaining your perspective in a way they can understand.

You could say something like, 'I know marriage is important to you but I don't see it as something that fits into my life. I am happy with where I am and I want to focus on my career and personal growth.'

If your parents keep pushing you to get married, remain firm yet calm. You can reinforce that your happiness and well-being are what matter most.

If your parents struggle to accept this, it's not your job to change their mindset.

It might take time for them to process but consistency in your message will help them realise that this is not a phase or a rebellion; it's simply who you are and what you want.

Prioritise your own happiness and don't let external pressure dictate your life choices.

