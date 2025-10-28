30K Jobs At Risk: Is This Amazon's Biggest Layoff Yet?

The cuts, set to begin this week, will mark Amazon's largest round of layoffs since the company eliminated around 27,000 positions in late 2022.

Amazon is preparing to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs, which is nearly 10 per cent of its roughly 3,50,000 corporate workforce.

The cuts will begin this week and may span several weeks, reports Reuters.

This marks Amazon's largest round of layoffs since the company eliminated roughly 27,000 positions in late 2022.

Over the past two years, Amazon has been reducing staff across multiple divisions, including devices, communications and podcasting.

The workforce reduction is part of a larger effort to rein in expenses, reverse pandemic-era over-hiring and boost efficiency.

Who is at risk?

According to a report in Fortune, one of the hardest-hit divisions will be the HR/people and experience teams. The internal team known as People eXperience & Technology (PXT) is expected to reduce approximately 15 per cent of its staff.

Why is Amazon laying off employees?

During the pandemic, Amazon grew aggressively building up large corporate teams to handle the surging demand. The company now says some of those roles are redundant or misaligned with its current priorities.

In July 2025, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasised that artificial intelligence and automation will reduce the need for certain roles over time. "We expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce," he said (external link).

According to Investing.com, Jassy is streamlining Amazon's structure by cutting managerial layers, reducing staff and simplifying decision-making.

Earlier this year, Amazon had introduced stricter return-to-office rules and higher performance standards. Employees who don't follow these policies (non-compliance) are, also in some cases, being treated as voluntary resignations.