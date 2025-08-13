9 Scary IVF Truths No One Talks About

From managing expectations to bearing the high cost of the procedure, IVF treatments are a complex emotional journey that could strain your marital relationship, warns Dr Venkata Sujatha Vellanki, regional medical head and fertility specialist at Oasis Fertility.

With the rise in infertility across the country, in vitro fertilisation (IVF) has become a default option for couples struggling to conceive.

While IVF helps millions of couples achieve parenthood, it is not always the first solution unless other fertility treatments have failed.

IVF is not just another medical intervention offering hope; it is a journey that demands emotional, physical and financial resilience.

If you are considering IVF or know someone who is, be prepared for emotional ups and downs along the way.

1. IVF can be an emotional rollercoaster

From the excitement of starting your first cycle to the sorrow of failed cycles, the emotional toll on the couple is intense.

Apart from managing conception, couples need to maintain their resilience during this period.

The solution? Take help of support groups or share your experiences or struggles with close friends and family; this will make your journey a lot easier.

2. It can take a huge toll on your body

While most of us are aware of the emotional and financial burden for couples who undergo IVF process, the physical demands are often overlooked.

Women who opt for IVF often experience side effects like bloating, mood swings and exhaustion during various procedures due to hormonal treatments, egg retrieval and embryo transfer.

Most recover quickly despite the discomfort and these difficulties are viewed as a small hurdle in comparison to the potential for conception.

3. You may have to take a loan for the procedure

The cost of the IVF procedure is one of the main worries for couples.

A single cycle can cost anything between Rs 1 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs, depending on the expertise involved and the level of treatment.

In addition to extra costs for travel, genetic testing medications and embryo freezing, each cycle can be more expensive than the previous one.

Even though some clinics provide financing options, many people may still find the cost unaffordable. The stress is increased when IVF insurance coverage is either non-existent or very limited.

Planning and budgeting are crucial for reducing financial stress.

4. Your relationship can be strained

While undergoing the process, the relationship between your partner and your social life can be strained.

Due to emotional and financial stress, medications, appointments, different coping strategies, etc, couples may misunderstand each other.

Additionally, some of them avoid family gatherings or baby showers resulting in isolation.

In such cases, support from online communities, close friends and families can be extremely beneficial.

5. Managing failures and expectations can be draining

Generally, clinics present average success rates based on overall patient data.

Couples often develop high expectations and get demoralised when they don't immediately get pregnant.

Having a more realistic perspective about IVF is the best way to conceive based on your circumstances.

6. The timeline of the procedures can be exhausting

During IVF, couples must brace for the two-week wait for the results of the pregnancy test, or for the results of the egg retrieval, the development of embryos, etc.

The waiting period can be made more tolerable by controlling anxiety, by segmenting the process into manageable steps and acknowledging minor accomplishments.

However, each phase will come with emotional challenges.

7. There will always be something you didn't know about

IVF patients will need to frequently gain more knowledge and awareness about their reproductive health such as follicle growth, embryo quality and health, etc.

You can better advocate for yourself by asking the right questions and choosing your course of treatment.

8. You may have to destress and relax more often than you think

Many couples overlook taking care of themselves during IVF treatments.

Relaxation is vital so that you can take care of both your physical and emotional needs.

Throughout the process, you will need to engage in recreational hobbies like listening to music, painting, walking, etc, so you can detach from the stress or pain experienced during treatments.

9. You may doubt your identity and self-worth

The inability to conceive naturally or having to go through several IVF cycles can cause someone to doubt themselves.

Parenthood doesn't define you but the emotional suffering associated with infertility can obscure that fact.

Friends, family and support groups can help bolster resilience and restore a sense of self-worth.

You will eventually value the milestones of parenthood

IVF teaches couples to honour their accomplishments and milestones on this journey.

After enduring the psychological and physical difficulties of IVF, the milestones -- whether it's a positive pregnancy test, the first ultrasound or the birth of a child -- will have great significance.

These occasions will serve as a reminder of the value and beauty of creating new life.

Dr Venkata Sujatha Vellanki, MBBS, OBG MS, MICOG and FAIMER, is a specialist in gynaecology and reproductive health and has over 25 years of experience. She has trained at Bart's and Royal London NHS Trustand the Bangalore Endoscopic Surgery Training Institute and iscurrently works the regional medical head and fertility specialist at Oasis Fertility.