Have you met Ustad Zakir Hussain?

Do you have a memory or an anecdote you would like to share with us?

Please mail getahead@rediff.co.in about your encounter with Ustadji and the impact he had on your life (Subject line: When I met Ustad Zakir Hussain).

IMAGE: Ustad Zakir Hussain with sitar player Niladri Kumar performs during Vasantotsav 2023 organised by Ajivasan, a musical academy in Mumbai, February 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

I met (Ustad) Zakir (Hussain) in London just on the cusp of his fame at the age of 16.

I had just returned from my sitar studies in India.

A mutual friend, Mrs Job, phoned me and said she had two guests staying with her and that I must come over with my sitar.

Puzzled, I went over to East London and who was sitting there but Zakir and Ashish Khan, Ustad Ali Akbar's son.

They were booked to play at London's South Bank before flying off to Khan Saheb's college in California to teach.

We played at Zakir's request.

It was an amazing experience for me playing with a famous tabla player's son.

He has somewhat jumped the queue in a manner of speaking being six years younger than me -- I am 80 next October 2 -- as, ironically, I too have been diagnosed with the same IPF illness lung disease which Zakir sadly died of.

RIP Zakirbhai. It was an honour to have played with you.

Have you met Ustad Zakir Hussain? Do you have a memory or an anecdote you would like to share with us?

Please mail getahead@rediff.co.in about your encounter with Ustadji and the impact he had on your life (Subjectline: When I met Ustad Zakir Hussain).

If you have PICTURES with him, do share them as well. Don't forget to mention your NAME and WHERE YOU LIVE.