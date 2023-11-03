Why Was Shami Rubbing His Head?

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates his fifer with Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mohammad Shami's second five-wicket haul in just three World Cup 2023 games underscores his extraordinary talent. In the match against Sri Lanka, he conceded a mere 18 runs, and at one point, his figures read an astonishing 4 wickets for just a single run.

On Thursday, Shami went past legends Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan as India's leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, with 45 wickets. Remember, in this World Cup, from just 3 games he has 14 wickets!

He also surpassed Harbhajan Singh as the Indian bowler with the most five wicket hauls in ODIs.

Post his fifer at the Wankhede, Shami celebrated by rubbing the ball against his head, signalling towards the dressing room. It turned out to be a playful message to Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey.

During the post-match conference, Shubman Gill shed light on the reason behind Shami's gesture, saying, 'That (Shami's gesture) is for our bowling coach (Mhambrey) because he doesn't have any hair on his head.'

Fascinating glimpses of Magnificent Shami at the Wankhede:

IMAGE: The Sri Lanjan batters had no answers to Shami's bowling. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews bowled by Shami! Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Shami celebrates Mathews's wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Shami celebrates after taking Dushan Hemantha's wicket, caught by K L Rahul. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Shami celebrates his five wicket haul after taking Kasun Rajitha's wicket, caught by Shubman Gill. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com