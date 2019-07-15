World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma Most Valuable Player

July 15, 2019 08:28 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players at World Cup 2019.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored five centuries this World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

If it is any consolation, Rohit Sharma (MVPI: 767), with his stupendous batting that included five World Cup centuries at a strike rate of almost 100, is the most valuable player of the 2019 World Cup.

For India, it will always seem like a stolen World Cup. And in large measure because they failed to secure their vulnerabilities.

India thought they had the perfect Plan A, and, when that plan failed, there was no Plan B in the locker.

But this was a World Cup, with nine other teams competing and some stupendous individual performances.

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan is the first player to score 400 runs and take 10 wickets at the same World Cup. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Shakib Al Hasan was astounding, Mitchell Starc repeated his once-in-four-years routine of taking an avalanche of wickets, and Joe Root proved that real batting pedigree will always be a winner.

Looking down the table, England players dominate the ranks with Australian players not too far behind.

No Indian besides Rohit Sharma is in the top 10, and only Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and JaspritBumrah figure in the next 10.

We sense deep disappointment as we write this. Just changing a few variables, tweaking a few feathers, not trusting some players that much, and trusting some others a little more, might have brought the Cup back home.

Rank Player Team Runs Top Score Four Six Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate MVPI 1 Rohit Sharma IND 648 140 66 10 98.3 0 - 767 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 482 121 44 2 90.6 9 5.2 746 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 68 29 3 2 89.5 27 5.4 722 4 Joe Root ENG 549 107 48 2 92.9 2 5.5 716 5 David Warner AUS 647 166 66 8 89.4 0 - 706 6 Aaron Finch AUS 507 153 47 18 102 1 6.7 670 7 Ben Stokes ENG 381 89 33 9 95 7 4.7 644 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 496 111 60 11 95.8 0 - 615 9 Kane Williamson NZ 548 148 48 3 76.3 2 4.3 589 10 Alex Carey AUS 375 85 46 2 104.2 0 - 563 11 Jason Roy ENG 426 153 48 12 117 0 - 554 12 Jofra Archer ENG 13 7 1 0 61.9 19 4.6 529 13 Virat Kohli IND 443 82 38 2 94.1 0 - 524 14 Babar Azam PAK 474 101 50 2 87.8 0 - 523 15 James Neesham NZ 213 97 13 5 79.2 12 5.2 510 16 Hardik Pandya IND 226 48 21 4 112.4 10 5.7 510 17 JaspritBumrah IND 1 1 0 0 100 18 4.4 505 18 Eoin Morgan ENG 362 148 26 22 116 0 - 497 19 Trent Boult NZ 9 4 1 0 52.9 17 4.6 492 20 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 366 102 30 3 93.6 0 - 484 21 Chris Woakes ENG 132 40 9 3 91 13 5.4 479 22 Lockie Ferguson NZ 4 4 1 0 66.7 18 4.9 467 23 Mohammad Amir PAK 11 8 1 0 78.6 17 4.9 465 24 Faf du Plessis SA 387 100 36 4 89.6 0 - 464 25 Jos Buttler ENG 253 103 16 8 130.4 0 - 454 26 Mark Wood ENG 11 10 2 0 91.7 17 5.2 446 27 Pat Cummins AUS 51 23 3 0 75 14 5 432 28 Steven Smith AUS 379 85 33 2 85.9 1 8 431 29 Chris Morris SA 74 42 4 3 121.3 13 5.4 415 30 Nicholas Pooran WI 342 118 31 9 101.8 0 - 409 31 Shaheen Afridi PAK 1 1 0 0 16.7 16 5 399 32 Andile Phehlukwayo SA 133 46 16 2 85.3 11 5.4 389 33 KusalPerera SL 273 78 32 1 111 0 - 376 34 Quinton de Kock SA 305 68 34 4 86.9 0 - 375 35 C de Grandhomme NZ 174 64 16 4 108.1 5 4.6 372 36 Mohammad Nabi AFG 107 52 5 2 64.1 10 4.7 368 37 Jason Holder WI 137 51 12 6 97.2 8 5.4 366 38 Sheldon Cottrell WI 33 15 3 1 70.2 12 5.7 362 39 Usman Khawaja AUS 316 89 30 1 88.3 0 - 359 40 Kagiso Rabada SA 58 31 4 2 82.9 11 5.1 353 41 R van der Dussen SA 311 95 14 10 90.4 0 - 350 42 Matt Henry NZ 14 7 1 0 60.9 13 5 349 43 Wahab Riaz PAK 88 45 5 6 127.5 11 6 347 44 Mohammed Shami IND 2 1 0 0 33.3 14 5.5 347 45 Chris Gayle WI 242 87 26 12 92.7 2 4.5 339 46 Carlos Brathwaite WI 154 101 13 8 106.2 9 7.3 339 47 KL Rahul IND 361 111 31 5 77.5 0 - 339 48 MS Dhoni IND 273 56 20 5 87.8 0 - 337 49 Gulbadin Naib AFG 194 47 20 2 79.8 9 6.4 336 50 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 1 1 0 0 14.3 17 6.7 330 51 Mohammad Hafeez PAK 253 84 22 5 88.8 2 5.9 315 52 Ross Taylor NZ 335 82 29 2 77.2 0 - 308 53 Adil Rashid ENG 45 25 4 1 118.4 11 5.8 301 54 Imran Tahir SA 11 10 0 0 68.8 11 4.9 300 55 Imam-Ul-Haq PAK 305 100 31 1 76.3 0 - 287 56 Liam Plunkett ENG 52 27 6 1 167.7 8 5 283 57 Imad Wasim PAK 162 49 20 1 118.2 2 4.8 272 58 Najibullah Zadran AFG 230 51 25 4 88.8 0 - 267 59 Martin Guptill NZ 167 73 20 3 82.3 0 - 267 60 Soumya Sarkar BAN 137 42 22 0 97.2 4 6.5 266

Figures updated before the World Cup final