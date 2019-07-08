The Four Superstars of ICC World Cup

July 08, 2019 15:58 IST

The International Cricket Council on Monday named the four superstars of the ongoing ICC World Cup.



ICC shared a collage of Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Joe Root, and Alex Carrey -- the top performers in their respective departments.



"Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Catches, Most Dismissals, The Four Superstars of #CWC19," ICC tweeted.



Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India opener Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 647 runs.

After scoring a ton against Sri Lanka, Rohit became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. The 32-year-old scored his third consecutive century in a row to help India complete an easy victory Sri Lanka. Only ten players have achieved this feat of smashing back-to-back three consecutive centuries in ODI.



Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with 26 wickets so far. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer has been in an exceptional form in the tournament. The joint highest wicket-taker with Trent Boult in the 2015 edition, Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 26 wickets so far. Better known for nailing the perfect yorker, Starc picked up four wickets each against England and Sri Lanka, respectively.



He also returned with a five-wicket haul against West Indies. Against England, Starc dimissed Ben Stokes with a virtually unplayable delivery, a perfect yorker which crashed into the stumps even before the left-hander could react. The cricket fraternity praised the delivery and even called it the ball of the tournament.



Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root has taken 11 catches so far in the World Cup. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

England's top-order batsman is in the picture for the most number of catches in the World Cup. He has taken 11 catches so far. Apart from his catching ability, Root has also amassed 500 runs for the team and is the leading run-getter for his team. The 28-year-old has two hundred and three fifties in the tournament so far.



Alex Carey

IMAGE: Alex Carey has 17 catches and two stumpings in the World Cup so far. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia wicketkeeper Carey has the highest dismissal behind the stump in the tournament. He has 17 catches and two stumpings in the World Cup so far. Carey is just short two short of breaking Adam Gilchrist's record of 21 dismissals in a single edition of World Cup. The 27-year-old has also made a handy contribution with the bat-- scoring 329 runs in the World Cup so far.