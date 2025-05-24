Elated Sudharsan Raring to Go in Red-ball Cricket

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Listen to Article
May 24, 2025 18:56 IST

Sudharsan

IMAGE: The 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan hopes that his conventional cricketing method would fetch him good results in red-ball cricket in England. Photograph: BCCI

Drafted into the India Test squad to tour England, young batter B Sai Sudharsan on Saturday termed the opportunity "surreal" but vowed that it's just the beginning and there is "still lot more to the story."

Sudharsan has been included in the side after his impressive outings in domestic cricket, in the ongoing IPL, and for his technical correctness that can come handy in England.

"I think playing for the country itself is a very big privilege for a cricketer. It feels great, very special and surreal. Any cricketer who starts playing cricket wants to play Test cricket, which is the ultimate goal," Sudharsan said after the news of his selection filtered in.

 

But the moment of personal glory did not prevent Sudharsan from remembering the people who walked with him to this point — his parents and relatives.

"I know my parents will be happy today. Actually, I took a FaceTime with my parents and my brother. So, I'm really happy for that and some family friends and close friends as well. They were very happy and I could see that in their faces.

"But it's just the start. I think there is a lot more to the story to add up to. So they are definitely very happy for that," he said.

The Tamil Nadu left-hander was also chuffed to see Shubman Gill — his captain at Gujarat Titans and with whom he also shared some age-group cricket days — being named as India Test skipper.

"I have been a part of his growth (Gill's) as well. I have seen him for the last four years. Such a talented batsman, such a skillful batsman, anybody can see.

"He will definitely bring laurels and do great things for the country. I am very happy to play under him in my first Test series," he gushed about his opening partner at GT.

At present, Sudharsan is the highest run-getter in the ongoing IPL with 638 runs, two runs more than Gill, but those runs have been made in the most traditional of ways.

The much-touted '360 degree' cricket is not for him, at least yet.

The 23-year-old hoped that his conventional cricketing method would fetch him good results in red-ball cricket in England.

"Transitioning from white ball to red ball takes a bit of time. But I focus a lot more on my basics. I focus a lot more on my patience even outside the field.
"The more patient you are, the more it reflects inside the field.

"So Test cricket is all about patience and longevity. So I feel the more I focus on that, the more I will be aware of it," he said.

In the IPL and in domestic cricket, Sudharsan is generally an opener, but he was not ready to think too much into his batting slot in England.

"I have many likes. But I don't think I am in a position to choose where I want to play. Wherever the coaches tell me to play, I think I will be mentally and obviously skillfully, you know, try and be ready for the opportunity," he noted.

But all the euphoria surrounding his selection to the Test side has not taken his focus from IPL and his job there — bat well for GT and help them win a second title.

"I always feel like finishing the first story and then going to the next one because now the IPL is most important. I think it is also most important to finish this and then we will have time to prepare for the (England series). We will be ready for the Test series," he added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
