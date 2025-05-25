Can Test Reboot Win England Series?

All eyes will be on Captain Gill and Coach Gambhir to lead the Indian Test team into a bold new era.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill -- at 24, India's fifth youngest Test captain -- has got the nod for the top post despite playing only 32 Tests in close to five years since making his debut in December 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's appointment signals a new dawn in Indian cricket.



Team India's superstar era is officially over. The retirement of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin marks the end of an era. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been left out for failing to meet the required fitness standards, depleting the squad.



With seniors Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane no longer in the selectors' plans, this is the most inexperienced Indian team to tour England in living memory -- possibly the most inexperienced one since the 1970s.



Ravindra Jadeja, with 80 Tests to his name, is the most capped player in the 18-member squad. K L Rahul, who has featured in 58 Tests, is the only other player to have crossed the 50-Test mark.

The squad, in total, takes along with it 371 Tests of experience, with three players yet to make their debut.



Gill -- at 24, India's fifth youngest Test captain -- has got the nod for the top post despite playing only 32 Tests in close to five years since making his debut in December 2020.

Notably, he was dropped during the home series against England last year and again for the fourth Test during the tour of Australia, at the MCG in December, before being recalled to replace Rohit Sharma in the final match at Sydney.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, September 21, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah was widely tipped to inherit the Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma, but a serious injury during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney and the subsequent lengthy layoff ruled him out of contention.



Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar made it clear that Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Tests in England, given his recurring injury troubles.

This is a huge blow to India, for the team will desperately need their pace ace to be available for at least four of the five matches, especially with a fragile and untested batting line-up taking on England in their challenging home conditions.



Rishabh Pant hasn't enjoyed a great time with the bat and as captain in the IPL recently, but that hasn't stopped the selectors from naming him Gill's deputy.

In the last series against Australia, he didn't do much with the bat either, with only 255 runs from five matches with just one fifty, and was even slammed by the great Sunil Gavaskar for his reckless batting.



Dhruv Jurel is a serious contender to displace Pant in the playing XI. During his stint, Coach Gautam Gambhir has already given enough indications that underperformance will not be tolerated for long, no matter how big the player involved.

Gambhir's own role will also be under scrutiny following back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand and Australia, when India registered just one win in seven Tests.



Another poor result in England could push the BCCI to consider appointing separate coaches for the red-ball and white-ball formats.



A key challenge for Gambhir will be shoring up India's shaky batting in England. Rahul is likely to open the batting after his good showing at the top of the order in the first Test in Australia, which forced Rohit to bat down the order. However, he faltered in the latter part of the series, managing just 41 runs in his last four innings.



Since making his debut in December 2014, Rahul has never been able to seal his place in the Test team, having played only 58 Tests in more than a decade. In fact, his record of 3257 runs at an average of 33.57 -- sub-par for a top-order batsman -- with eight centuries indicates inconsistency. This tour could be a defining chapter in his career as he eyes a permanent place and leadership role in the revamped squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket, will be eager to build on his strong start. After dominating in the home series against England, he showcased class with a few quality knocks in Australia. However, England's seaming conditions will pose a different challenge, testing both his technique and mental resolve.



This could be Abhimanyu Easwaran's best chance to make his long-awaited Test debut, having quietly worked his way into the Indian team with consistent showing in domestic cricket over the last few years.

IMAGE: Karun Nair, one of only two Indians to score a triple hundred in Test cricket, is back in the Indian team after eight years. Photograph: BCCI

Karun Nair's is an incredible comeback story. He played a vital role in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy triumph, racking up 863 runs in nine games with four centuries and two fifties; he also ripped apart the record books in the Vijay Hazare One-Day tournament with 779 runs in nine games with five centuries, at a staggering average of 389.50.



He boosted his chances with a good showing for Northamptonshire in county cricket last season, scoring 487 runs from seven matches at an average of 49, including a century.



Despite being one of the only two Indians to score a triple hundred in Test cricket, Nair was sidelined after his 303 not out against England in 2016. He last played a Test in March 2017 and has since struggled to break into a packed middle order. He has been preferred over Sarfaraz Khan, who hasn't been able to make the most of his chances.



The young Sai Sudharsan, 23, is the talk of the town after his stellar run with the bat in IPL 2024. However, his first class record is not so exciting -- 1,957 runs in 29 games at an average of 39. In last season's Ranji Trophy, he underlined his growing red-ball credentials with 304 runs in three matches at an average of 76 for Tamil Nadu.



Agarkar was quick to shut down suggestions that Sudharsan's selection was based solely on IPL form.



'Last year when England Lions came, he played the A tour. I watched it. He got runs there as well so it's not like he has not got runs in red-ball cricket. We have not picked him because of IPL. We have known he is a terrific red-ball player. He has shown the right temperament and seems to have the game to succeed at the top level,' said the chief selector.



Strangely, out of the six specialist batters picked in the 18-man squad, five are openers, Karun being the lone middle-order batter.



Seasoned middle order bat Shreyas Iyer, who has played 14 Tests, missed out despite his good performance in the Ranji Trophy -- 480 runs in five matches at 68.57, with two centuries.

All-rounders remain central to Gambhir's plans, and Shardul Thakur's inclusion was a logical choice. A proven performer in seam-friendly conditions, Thakur had an excellent Ranji season, picking up 35 wickets and scoring 505 runs in nine matches, including a century and four fifties.



He faces competition from young Nitish Kumar Reddy, who did well in his debut series in Australia as the pace bowling all-rounder, starting in all five Tests in which he scored 298 runs, including a century and five wickets.



In the bowling department, apart from Bumrah, India have retained faith in Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, who have been among the regulars in the Test line-up in recent series, but Arshdeep Singh's selection was a surprise.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh was picked for the England Tests despite a modest record in red-ball cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Arshdeep was picked ahead of Harshit Rana, who struggled in the Test series in Australia. The Punjab pacer has taken 66 wickets in 21 first class matches at an average of 20, with two five-wicket hauls. In the last Ranji Trophy season, he managed just four wickets from two matches. His stint with Kent in the 2023-2024 English county season wasn't encouraging either as he bagged just 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 41.



But the team management believe having a left-arm pacer gives the bowling attack much-needed variety.



'He is a quality bowler. We needed five seamers because Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Test matches so we needed adequate cover. This provides us with a little bit of variety as well,' Agarkar said of Arshdeep.

England are also going through a transition period. There will be no James Anderson or Stuart Broad to haunt the Indian batters this time around but in seamer-friendly conditions at home, any English pacer can prove to be a handful.



Batting remains England's biggest strength. India will be wary of Joe Root, who has historically thrived against them, while Ollie Pope continues to rise as a formidable force. Ben Stokes, of course, remains a game-changer with both bat and ball.



As India embark on this challenging tour of England with a young, largely untested squad, all eyes will be on Captain Gill and Coach Gambhir to lead the team into a bold new era.