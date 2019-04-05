Will Kohli cross 10,000 T20 runs tonight?

April 05, 2019 13:19 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 17 in IPL 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: RCB skipper Virat Kohli looks disappointed after dropping his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Ajinkya Rahane during their game on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of wickets taken by Sunil Narine in IPL 2019 in three matches.

This is his longest streak without a wicket in the IPL.

4 RCB have lost four games on the trot this season.

They have also lost their last four games against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

9.27 Kolkata Knight Riders's bowling economy (runs per over) in IPL 2019 -- the worst among all teams.

15 Number of sixes hit by Andre Russell in IPL 2019 -- the most by any batsman.

He has hit only 11 fours!

17.50 Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting average (runs per wicket) in the IPL 2019 -- the the lowest among all teams.

24.91 A B de Villiers's batting average against Kolkata Knight Riders -- his worst against any side in the IPL.

In 16 innings, he has managed just 299 runs with a highest of 59*

35 Number of fifty-plus scores by Virat Kohli in T20 cricket (four hundreds and 31 fifties).

If he scores a fifty tonight, he will equal Gautam Gambhir's record of most fifty-plus scores as captain in T20 cricket.

85 Number of times Virat Kohli and Robin Uthappa have ended on the losing side in the IPL (excluding matches which were decided in the Super Over).

One of the two should hold this dubious record on his own after tonight's game.

7,983 Virat Kohli's tally in the T20 cricket.

He needs 17 runs to become the second Indian after Suresh Raina and seventh overall to reach the 8,000 run landmark. Virat will be the youngest to do so.