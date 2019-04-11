Will Dhoni become the 1st captain with 100 IPL wins?

April 11, 2019 13:24 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 25 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Royal Skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of left-arm spinners to have taken 100 wickets in the IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja will become the first if he manages 2 wickets tonight.

5 Number of wickets lost by Chennai Super Kings at the death (between overs 16 and 20) in this edition -- the fewest among all teams.

No other side has lost less than 10 wickets at this stage.

9.24 Rajasthan Royals's economy in the IPL 2019 -- the worst among all teams.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have the an economy of 6.83 -- the best among all teams.

13:7 Chennai Super Kings's win-loss record against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

However, Rajasthan Royals have a 3:2 record at Jaipur.

52.98 Percent of Rajasthan Royals's runs have come in the boundaries this season -- the lowest among all teams.

Chennai Super Kings are just better with 53.75% runs in boundaries.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the table-toppers on this aspect, with 67.50% of their runs coming in the boundaries.

99 Number of IPL games M S Dhoni has won as captain.

A win in this game will make him the first captain with 100 wins in the IPL.

156.00 M S Dhoni's average in this edition.

In four innings he has batted, Dhoni has aggregate 156 runs while getting out only once!