Why are Indians underperforming in IPL 12?

April 16, 2019 09:49 IST

You do wonder why this is so, especially because top Indian players earn significantly higher amounts than their international counterparts with similar or greater ability.
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.

IMAGE: KKR's Andre Russell during game 29 against CSK. Photographs: BCCI

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers' performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

What's especially interesting is to see the England rivalry between Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler spilling over into the IPL, with Bairstow enjoying a slender advantage.

IMAGE: K L Rahul of the Kings XI Punjab is stumped by RCB Wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel during game 28.

The table lists the top 50 as at midnight, April 14, 2019.

Curiously, the top 10 has only two Indians: K L Rahul (MVPI: 353) and Rishabh Pant (MVPI: 343).

Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after game 30 ending April 14, 2019)

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunTop Score4's6'sStrike RateWEcoMMVPI
1 Andre Russell KKR WI 312 62 21 30 213.7 6 10.1 8 499
2 David Warner SRH AUS 400 100 34 12 140.4 0 - 7 424
3 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 304 114 38 11 156.7 0 - 7 381
4 Chris Gayle KXI WI 322 99 28 23 157.1 0 - 7 371
5 Jos Buttler RR ENG 288 89 37 12 153.2 0 - 7 353
6 KL Rahul KXI IND 335 100 27 11 130.9 0 - 8 353
7 Rishabh Pant DC IND 245 78 22 12 161.2 0 - 8 343
8 Kagiso Rabada DC WI 5 3 0 0 71.4 17 7.7 8 336
9 Imran Tahir CSK SA 0 0 0 0 - 13 5.8 8 283
10 Quinton de Kock MI SA 238 81 22 9 136 0 - 7 279
11 AB de Villiers RCB SA 232 70 17 13 156.8 0 - 7 271
12 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 256 97 30 4 126.7 0 - 8 271
13 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 266 67 28 7 120.4 0 - 8 269
14 Hardik Pandya MI IND 149 32 9 11 184 6 10.3 7 262
15 MS Dhoni CSK IND 230 75 12 10 127.1 0 - 8 259
16 Virat Kohli RCB IND 270 84 27 4 126.2 0 - 7 255
17 Nitish Rana KKR IND 201 68 14 13 144.6 2 8.5 8 250
18 Kieron Pollard MI WI 185 83 7 17 177.9 0 - 7 243
19 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 55 31 5 2 134.1 7 6.5 8 238
20 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 199 58 15 9 140.1 0 - 7 225
21 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 33 19 4 1 183.3 8 6.4 7 220
22 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 211 67 24 6 128.7 0 - 8 219
23 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 187 99 25 5 152 0 - 8 214
24 R Ashwin KXI IND 3 3 0 0 75 9 7.6 8 213
25 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 212 82 22 12 134.2 0 - 7 213
26 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 7 7 1 0 100 10 6.6 8 211
27 Parthiv Patel RCB IND 191 67 25 2 129.1 0 - 7 205
28 YuzvendraChahal RCB IND 6 4 0 0 37.5 11 7.1 7 201
29 Mohd Nabi SRH AFG 40 17 2 2 133.3 7 5.5 4 200
30 Sunil Narine KKR WI 89 47 9 6 164.8 5 7.4 6 199
31 Jofra Archer RR WI 39 24 2 2 156 7 7.2 7 198
32 Suresh Raina CSK IND 194 58 23 5 119 0 6 8 197
33 Sanju Samson RR IND 177 102 14 6 145.1 0 - 5 191
34 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 15 15 1 1 150 6 5.8 7 187
35 Chris Morris DC SA 21 17 1 1 77.8 11 8.1 6 187
36 Rohit Sharma MI IND 165 48 22 3 128.9 0 - 6 183
37 Harbhajan Singh CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 7 5.1 4 182
38 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 175 70 22 4 134.6 0 - 7 181
39 Krunal Pandya MI IND 92 42 12 2 133.3 5 8.2 7 180
40 SuryakumarYadav MI IND 154 59 19 3 137.5 0 - 7 175
41 Sarfaraz Khan KXI IND 180 67 19 4 125.9 0 18 8 166
42 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 6 5 1 0 200 8 7.3 7 164
43 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 8 7 7 161
44 David Miller KXI SA 131 59 13 5 136.5 0 - 6 158
45 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 132 40 7 6 129.4 0 8.6 7 153
46 Moeen Ali RCB ENG 74 32 4 6 142.3 3 6.8 7 151
47 Mohd Shami KXI IND 0 0 0 0 0 10 8.8 8 150
48 Steven Smith RR WI 186 73 14 3 107.5 0 - 7 145
49 Colin Ingram DC SA 138 47 15 4 131.4 0 - 7 140
50 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 39 27 4 2 139.3 7 9.4 4 140

Purnendu Maji, Srinivas Bhogle Bengaluru
Purnendu Maji, Srinivas Bhogle Bengaluru
 

