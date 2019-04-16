Why are Indians underperforming in IPL 12?

April 16, 2019 09:49 IST

You do wonder why this is so, especially because top Indian players earn significantly higher amounts than their international counterparts with similar or greater ability.

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players in the IPL so far.

IMAGE: KKR's Andre Russell during game 29 against CSK. Photographs: BCCI

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers' performances in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

What's especially interesting is to see the England rivalry between Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler spilling over into the IPL, with Bairstow enjoying a slender advantage.

IMAGE: K L Rahul of the Kings XI Punjab is stumped by RCB Wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel during game 28.

The table lists the top 50 as at midnight, April 14, 2019.

Curiously, the top 10 has only two Indians: K L Rahul (MVPI: 353) and Rishabh Pant (MVPI: 343).

You do wonder why this is so, especially because top Indian players earn significantly higher amounts than their international counterparts with similar or greater ability.

Best performing players so far at IPL 12 (after game 30 ending April 14, 2019)