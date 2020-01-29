Who beat Kohli to MVP spot?

January 29, 2020 11:02 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveal the Most Valuable Players of the India-Australia ODI series.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in the third ODI against Australia.

Steve Smith got to bat only twice, but still scored enough runs, at almost run a ball, to emerge as the most valuable player of the India-Australia ODI series (MVPI: 293).

Virat Kohli, the world's best ODI player, was second with a MVPI of 225.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses the player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

The other top places were bagged by the usual suspects: Top order batsmen and wicket-taking bowlers.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored a century in the third ODI.

Rohit Sharma, in the form of his life, was below par although he produced that vital century India needed to bag the series after the shocking loss in the first game at Mumbai (MVPI: 186).

K L Rahul (MVPI: 200) was impressive, and his MVPI should rise even higher now that he is also the wicket-keeper.

IMAGE: Steve Smith, the Most Valuable Player in the India-Australia series.

Most Valuable Players in the India-Australia ODI Series

Rank Player Runs Top Score Four Six Strike Rate Wickets Economy Games MVPI 1 Steven Smith 229 131 23 2 97.9 0 - 3 293 2 Virat Kohli 183 89 14 1 101.1 0 - 3 225 3 Lokesh Rahul 146 80 12 3 104.3 0 - 3 200 4 Shikhar Dhawan 170 96 22 2 93.9 0 - 3 189 5 David Warner 146 128 19 3 111.5 0 - 3 188 6 Rohit Sharma 171 119 16 6 91.4 0 - 3 186 7 Aaron Finch 162 110 17 3 86.2 0 9 3 163 8 Ravindra Jadeja 45 25 3 1 93.8 4 5.1 3 155 9 Mohammed Shami 11 10 1 0 68.8 7 7.2 3 139 10 Adam Zampa 7 6 1 0 58.3 5 4.9 3 137 11 Kane Richardson 24 24 4 1 218.2 4 6.1 2 119 12 Alex Carey 53 35 6 1 100 0 - 3 102 13 Marnus Labuschagne 100 54 9 0 90.1 0 8.3 3 98 14 Ashton Agar 36 25 3 0 94.7 2 5.6 3 83 15 Shreyas Iyer 55 44 7 1 90.2 0 - 3 77 16 Kuldeep Yadav 17 17 2 0 113.3 3 6.1 3 65 17 Navdeep Saini 0 0 0 0 - 3 6.4 2 48 18 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0 - 1 4.6 3 36 19 Mitchell Starc 6 6 0 0 42.9 3 6.9 3 35 20 Rishabh Pant 28 28 2 1 84.8 0 - 1 29 21 Pat Cummins 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 3 22 23 Josh Hazlewood 1 1 0 0 50 1 5.8 1 18 22 Manish Pandey 10 8 2 0 125 0 - 2 18 24 Ashton Turner 17 13 0 0 68 0 - 3 18 25 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 5

Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Photographs: BCCI