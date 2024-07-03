Virat Kohli's Top 10 T20I Knocks

Virat Kohli ended his T20 International career with a bang.



Under a lot of pressure after struggling for runs in the earlier games of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Kohli came good when it really mattered in the final with a match-winning 76 against South Africa.



He finished a stellar T20 International career, registering the record for most by runs any player in T20 World Cups -- 1,292 runs in 35 matches between 2012 and 2024, averaging 58.72, with a strike-rate of 128.81.

Overall, in T20 Internationals, Kohli tallied 4,188 runs in 125 games -- the second most in the format -- at an average of 48 at a strike rate of 137, with 38 fifties and one century.



'It's time for the next generation to take over. There are some amazing players playing in India. I've no doubts they'll keep the flag waving high, and really take this team further from here now,' Player of the Match Kohli said after the final.



As he bids adieu, a look at Kohli's top 10 knocks in T20 Internationals:





82 not out (53 balls) vs Pakistan, MCG, 2022

Arguably one of the greatest knocks in T20 cricket, Kohli's unbeaten 82 run knock powered India to a memorable victory against Pakistan at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup.



With India in trouble on 31/4, chasing a target of 160, Kohli came up with a knock for the ages as he powered India to an sensational four wicket over Pakistan.

Kohli's 53-ball knock had four sixes and six fours, as he slammed all doubts about his strike rate in T20 cricket.



Just when the match was looking like it was slipping from India's grasp, the batting great slammed two sixes off Haris Rauf's last over to seal one of the most famous wins against Pakistan in World Cups.



76 (59 balls) vs South Africa, Barbados, 2024

Kohli signed off in great style with a match-winning knock in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.



Struggling for runs in the earlier games, Kohli saved his best for the last as he hit 76 off 59, and was named Player of the Match as India won the T20 World Cup by seven runs.

He took his time to get going, hitting 50 from 48 balls as questions again arose about his conservative approach in the middle overs, but he made up for it at the end, hitting 26 runs from the last 11 balls, with two sixes and as many fours.



82 not out (51 balls) vs Australia, Mohali, 2016

Kohli, the master of run chases, guided India home during the T20 World Cup Super 10 match against Australia in Mohali



Set to score 161, India found themselves in trouble on 49/3 before Kohli came to the rescue. He got very little support from the other end as wickets fell from the other end at regular intervals.



With 39 needed from the last three overs, Kohli went on the rampage, hitting 32 off 11 to take India to victory with five balls to spare.



78 not out (61 balls) vs Pakistan, Colombo, 2012

A young Virat set the stage on fire as he starred with a match-winning knock on a difficult pitch.



After Pakistan were bowled out for a below-par 128, India suffered an early blow when Gautam Gambhir was dismissed for a duck in the first over.



Kohli got things back in track for India as he dominated the 75-run second wicket stand with the experienced Virender Sehwag, who was making a comeback.



He hit nine boundaries and two sixes to take the team home in the high-voltage contest watched by a capacity crowd.

Kohli started with an outside edge off Raza Hasan for a boundary but then played some lovely strokes.



A back foot cover drive off Saeed Ajmal and lovely cover drive off Yasir Arafat were glorious strokes. He also lofted Shahid Afridi over long off for a six.



Whether driving on the up or playing off his hips, Kohli was a treat to watch.





72 not out (44 balls) vs South Africa, Mirpur, 2014

Kohli showed his class in another tough run chase against a tough South African bowling attack.



After South Africa had piled on 172/4, India were able to coast to victory in the final over courtesy of Kohli, who single-handedly took the Proteas bowlers to the cleaners.



He looked in complete control from the outset, smashing his way to 72 from 43 balls, including five fours and two sixes, to steer India through to the final.



94 not out (50 balls) vs West Indies, Hyderabad, 2019

The West Indies suffered at the hands of Kohli, who blazed his way to 94 from 50 balls in the first T20 International in Hyderabad.



West Indies had amassed a huge 207/5 on a flat wicket and India, despite losing Rohit Sharma early, started strongly as Kohli and K L Rahul (62 from 40 balls) put on 100 runs for the second wicket from 61 balls.



Kohli struggled at the start, scoring run-a-ball 20 before an angry exchange with West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams saw him turn things around.



He raced to his fifty from 35 balls, before he smashed 44 from the next 15 balls to finish not out on 94 -- his highest T20I score then as India won by six wickets with eight balls remaining.

70 (29 balls) vs West Indies, Mumbai, 2019

A few days later, Kohli again proved to be unstoppable with the bat against the West Indies.



After Rahul (91 off 56) and Rohit (71 off 34) had given India a smashing start, Kohli provided the flourish at the end, with an entertaining 70 not out off just 29 balls, with four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 241.



He also registered his fastest fifty in T20 Internationals as he got the landmark from just 21 balls to power India to 240/3. They won by 67 runs as the West Indies finished on 173/8.



90 (55) vs Australia, Adelaide, January 2016

Kohli played a blinder, smashing his way to a brilliant 90 not out from 55 balls to lift India to a huge 188/3 in the first T20 International against Australia.



After Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma perished in the Powerplay, Kohli got back India on track as he put on 134 runs for the third wicket with Suresh Raina.



Kohli was in complete control in the middle overs, finding the gaps at will to stroke nine fours and two sixes.



Australia could only muster 151 to lose by 37 runs.

80 from 52 balls vs England, Ahmedabad, 2021

Kohli returned to open the innings for India in T20 cricket after a few years and made an immediate during the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International against England in Ahmedabad on March 20, 2021.



Promoted to open the innings with Rohit after Rahul struggled for runs, Kohli, who had lost opened the batting in T20 International in 2018, made most of the opportunity as he blazed his way to 80 not out from 52 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

His 94-run opening stand with Rohit from 54 balls had set the platform as India piled on a massive 224/2 in their 20 overs.



In reply, England finished on 188/8 to lose by 36 runs as India clinched the series 3-2.



That innings was a major turning point for Kohli's T20 career.

Spurred on by his good showing in the Ahmedabad match, Kohli switched to opening for RCB from IPL 2021 onwards and has been piling tons of runs every IPL season.

122 not out vs Afghanistan, Dubai, September 2022

Kohli ended the long wait for a hundred in international cricket as he reached the elusive three-figure mark after 1021 days to set up India's massive 101-run win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.



Kohli struck a high-quality 122 not out off 61 balls for his 71st international hundred to take India to 212/2.



His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and his 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of international centuries. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list.



This was also Kohli's maiden ton in T20 Internationals -- only the fourth Indian to achieve the feat of hitting a hundred in all three formats in international cricket.

Photographs: BCCI/X, Reuters