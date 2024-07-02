News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We Won As A Team, It's About All Of Us, Not About Any Individual'

'We Won As A Team, It's About All Of Us, Not About Any Individual'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 02, 2024 13:02 IST
IMAGE: India's players hoist Head Coach Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ICC/X
 

Outgoing Head Coach Rahul Dravid gave a stirring speech to Team India after their T20 World Cup final win on Saturday, June 29.

Dravid addressed the players and the support staff in a farewell speech in the team dressing room, where BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah was also present.

'I couldn't be more prouder of you guys. To come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team, the resilience,' Dravid said as the players and support staff listened with rapt attention.

'Thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory,' he added.

Telling the players that the 'whole country is proud of you' he also reminded them of all the sacrifices they put in for this achievement.

SEE: Rahul Dravid's final address to Team India. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

He also thanked his team and Rohit Sharma for convincing him to stay on as coach after India's ODI World Cup final loss in November last year.

'We won this as a team, it's about all of us, it's not about any individual,' Dravid said before a word of praise for BCCI for all the work put in for the team.

Rahul Dravid

 

REDIFF CRICKET
