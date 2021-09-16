'Kohli will continue to contribute as a player and senior member'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli relinquished his T20 captaincy on Thursday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that while Virat Kohli has decided to step down as captain of the T20I side after the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he will continue to be available for selection for the T20 format post the upcoming ICC event in 2021, which is hosted by the BCCI in U.A.E. and Oman.

"We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have smooth transition, Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket," BCCI

Secretary Jay Shah said. Kohli explained his decision to leave the T20I captaincy in a statement on Twitter. The India skipper said he needs to give himself space in order to play all three formats for the country.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team," Kohli said in a statement.



India and Pakistan will be locking horns on October 24 in a group-stage encounter in the T20 World Cup. The tournament will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.