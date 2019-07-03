News
Hit in stands by Rohit six, fan gets autographed hat

July 03, 2019 09:28 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Meena was hit by the ball when Rohit smashed a six during the match. Photographs: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma presented an autographed hat to a fan named Meena, who was hit by the ball during team's match against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Tuesday. 

 

Rohit Sharma

Meena was hit by the ball when Sharma smashed a six during the match. Sharma played a knock of 104 runs and hammered five sixes during his inning. Sharma's ton helped India post a target of 315 runs for the Bangladeshi side. India then easily defended the target as all the Bangladesh batsmen were sent back to the pavilion by India bowlers when they had just 286 runs on the board.

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets while Hardik Pandya took three wickets in the match. With the victory, India have sealed their semi-final spot as they have now 13 points and consolidated their second position on the points table. 

Source: ANI
