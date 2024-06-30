'This was my last T20 game for India': Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with Hardik Pandya after winning the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Photographs: Ash Allen/Reuters

After playing a match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Virat Kohli announced that he is retiring from T20 Internationals to make way for the 'next generation'.

Kohli ended his India T20 career on a high, top-scoring with 76 from 59 balls helped India bounce back after a few early wickets to post a healthy 176/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, South Africa had the run chase in control for most part before they imploded at the end to lose by seven runs.

'This was my last T20 game playing for India,' Kohli said after he was named man of the match on Saturday.





"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great."



"This was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament."