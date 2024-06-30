News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'This was my last T20 game for India': Kohli

'This was my last T20 game for India': Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 30, 2024 00:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with Hardik Pandya after winning the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Photographs: Ash Allen/Reuters

After playing a match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Virat Kohli announced that he is retiring from T20 Internationals to make way for the 'next generation'.

Kohli ended his India T20 career on a high, top-scoring with 76 from 59 balls helped India bounce back after a few early wickets to post a healthy 176/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, South Africa had the run chase in control for most part before they imploded at the end to lose by seven runs.

 

'This was my last T20 game playing for India,' Kohli said after he was named man of the match on Saturday.



"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great."

"This was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: A sea of blue in Barbados
PIX: A sea of blue in Barbados
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'
'He's probably saving the big score for the final'
'He's probably saving the big score for the final'
PIX: India beat South Africa to win T20 World Cup
PIX: India beat South Africa to win T20 World Cup
King Kohli silences doubters
King Kohli silences doubters
F1: Verstappen in 40th pole after Austrian sprint win
F1: Verstappen in 40th pole after Austrian sprint win
Why after polls?: Union min on Bihar bridge collapses
Why after polls?: Union min on Bihar bridge collapses

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC PIX: SA choke as India win T20 World Cup

T20 WC PIX: SA choke as India win T20 World Cup

King Kohli silences doubters

King Kohli silences doubters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances