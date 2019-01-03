Sydney Test, Day 5: Interesting numbers

January 03, 2019 16:47 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 3 centuries in this series, equalling Sunil Gavaskar's record.

Only one Indian batsman has scored more hundreds in a series in Australia -- Virat Kohli, four in 2014-15.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara bats during Day 1 of the Sydney Test. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

0 Number of Tests Virat Kohli has lost after winning the toss. Before today, Virat had won 18 out of 21 such Tests, with three draws.

1 The first time ever that two players from Karnataka opened the innings together for India in a Test.

3 Number of hundreds scored by Cheteshwar Pujara in this series.

He had made 123 at Adelaide and 106 at Melbourne.

Only one Indian batsman has scored more hundreds in a series in Australia -- Virat Kohli - four in 2014-15, while Sunil Gavaskar also made three hundreds in 1977-78.

11.40 KL Rahul's batting average in this series (57 runs from 5 innings) -- the third worst by an Indian opening batsman in a series in Australia (in a minimum of 5 innings).

Wasim Jaffer had an average of 8.16 (49 runs in 6 innings) in 2007-08 and Chandu Sarwate had an average of 10.77 (97 runs in 9 innings) in 1947-48.

130 Runs scored by Pujara -- the fourth most by an Indian batsman on the opening day of a Test in Australia. Virender Sehwag had made 195 at Melbourne in 2003-04, followed by 144 by Murali Vijay at Brisbane in 2014-15 and 132 by Sunil Gavaskar, also at Sydney, in 1985-86.

162.14 Average number of balls faced by Pujara in the series so far -- the most by an Indian batsman in a Test series in Australia.

399 Number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to aggregate 19,000 runs in international cricket (Tests + ODIs + T20Is) -- the fewest among the 12 players who have accomplished this feat.