Bumrah makes history in his debut Tests year

No Indian bowler has had a better debut year in Test cricket than the young lad from the Gujarat and Mumbai Indians teams.

Rajneesh Gupta explains why.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates yet another wicket in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

India have taken a 2-1 lead over Australia in the four Test series and Jasprit Bumrah played the stellar part in India's win with figures of 6/33 in the first innings and 3/53 in the second innings.

It was no surprise that Bumrah was chosen Player of the Match in the Boxing Day game.

Bumrah's match figures of 9/86 are now the best by an Indian pacer in a Test in Australia.

Best match figures by Indian pacers in Australia

Figures Bowler Venue Season 9/86 Jasprit Bumrah Melbourne 2018-2019 8/109 Kapil Dev Adelaide 1985-1986 8/160 Ajit Agarkar Adelaide 2003-2004 8/163 Kapil Dev Adelaide 1991-1992

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrate his maiden 5 wickets in Test cricket in the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, January 25, 2018. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters

It is indeed remarkable the way Bumrah made an impression in 2018, his debut year in Test cricket.

In the 9 Tests he played this year, Bumrah has been India's most successful bowler with 48 wickets.

Bumrah's tally of 48 wickets is the highest by an Indian bowler and the third best by any bowler in his debut year.

Take a look:

Most wickets in debut year in Test cricket

Tests Wickets Average Best 5I Year Terry Alderman (Australia) 10 54 22.62 6/135 4 1981 Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) 11 49 23.20 5/72 1 1988 Jasprit Bumrah (India) 9 48 21.02 6/33 3 2018 Steven Finn (England) 11 46 26.23 6/125 3 2010 Roy Tattersall (England) 12 44 26.68 7/52 3 1951 Ted McDonald (Australia) 11 43 33.28 5/32 2 1921 Jack Saunders (Australia) 7 42 19.31 7/34 3 1902 Dominic Cork (England) 9 42 25.31 7/43 2 1995 Stuart Clark (Australia) 8 42 17.76 5/55 1 2006

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler on Day 4 of the third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, August 22, 2018.

He took 5/85 in the game setting up an Indian win. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in debut year in Test cricket

Tests Wickets Average Best 5I Year Jasprit Bumrah 9 48 21.02 6/33 3 2018 Dilip Doshi 10 40 24.00 6/103 2 1979 Venkatesh Prasad 8 37 22.68 6/104 4 1996 Narendra Hirwani 4 36 14.61 8/61 3 1988 Shantakumaran Sreesanth 7 35 24.37 5/40 1 2006 Shivlal Yadav 9 32 27.19 4/35 0 1979

The 48 wickets Bumrah has taken are easily the most by any Indian pacer in his first 9 Tests.

Bumrah went past the tally of 40 by Venkatesh Prasad and Shantakumaran Sreesanth.

Most wickets by Indian pacers in first 9 Tests