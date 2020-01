January 04, 2020 20:18 IST

IMAGE: Sakshi shared the video of MS Dhoni and their daughter Ziva making a snowman. Photographs: Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently enjoying quality time with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi.

Sakshi shared a video where Dhoni can be seen helping his daughter build a snowman in an Instagram live session. The video has hit the social media and has gone viral.

The doting dad to Ziva, Dhoni is considered one of the coolest dad and always manages to give quality time to his cute little angel.