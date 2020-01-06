SEE: Dhoni shares adorable video of Ziva signing

Last updated on: January 06, 2020 09:28 IST

Photograph and Video Courtesy: MS Dhoni/Instagram

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that the snow brings the best out of her daughter, Ziva, as he shared a video of her singing a song.

Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video in which Ziva can be seen signing a song with a guitar in her hand. The former captain captioned the video, "Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni."

Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the Indian cricket team since suffering a semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India had faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.