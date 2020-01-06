News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Dhoni shares adorable video of Ziva signing

SEE: Dhoni shares adorable video of Ziva signing

Last updated on: January 06, 2020 09:28 IST

MS Dhoni

Photograph and Video Courtesy: MS Dhoni/Instagram
 

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that the snow brings the best out of her daughter, Ziva, as he shared a video of her singing a song.

 

Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video in which Ziva can be seen signing a song with a guitar in her hand. The former captain captioned the video, "Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni."

 

Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the Indian cricket team since suffering a semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India had faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand. 

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Watch: Dhoni gives snowman making lessons to Ziva

Watch: Dhoni gives snowman making lessons to Ziva

Don't want to comment irresponsibly: Kohli on CAA

Don't want to comment irresponsibly: Kohli on CAA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
 