Rohit's super stats from Visakhapatnam Test

October 09, 2019 09:08 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers from the first Test.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a hundred in his first Test as India opener. Photograph: BCCI

The 317 run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma was the highest opening stand against South Africa since their re-admission to Test cricket in 1992, beating the 273-run stand between England's Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Strauss at Durban in 2004-2005.

It was the highest partnership for India against South Africa for any wicket beating the 268 run partnership between Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid for the second wicket at Chennai in 2007-2008. Incidentally, India's previous highest opening stand for India against South Africa was 218 by Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in Kanpur in 2004-2005.

It was the second highest opening stand against South Africa in Test cricket, after 359 between England's Cyril Washbrook and Len Hutton at Johannesburg in 1948-1949.

It was the second highest stand between two players opening the innings for the first time together for India. Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid posted 410 runs against Pakistan at Lahore in 2005-2006. Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan are the only other Indian pair to put on 200 runs while opening the innings for the first time.

It was the third highest opening stand for India against any opponent in all Test cricket, after the 413 between Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy against New Zealand in 1955-1956 and 410 between Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid against Pakistan in 2005-2006.

IMAGE: Rohit congratulates Mayank Agarwal, right, on his century. Photograph: BCCI

Highest opening partnerships for India

Runs Players Vs Venue Season 413 Vinoo Mankad-Pankaj Roy New Zealand Madras 1955-1956 410 Rahul Dravid-Virender Sehwag Pakistan Lahore 2005-2006 317 Mayank Agarwal-Rohit Sharma South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 289 Shikhar Dhawan-Murali Vijay Australia Mohali 2012-2013 283 Shikhar Dhawan-Murali Vijay Bangladesh Fatullah 2015 233 Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag Sri Lanka Kanpur 2009-2010

Rohit Sharma -- opening the innings for the first time in a Test -- scored 176 in the first innings. Here are some major records associated with his knock:

Rohit became only the fourth Indian batsman to score a century in his maiden innings as an opener in Test cricket. Others to do so before him are Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul and Prithvi Shaw.

100 in maiden innings as an opener for India

Player Score Vs Venue Season Shikhar Dhawan 187 Australia Mohali 2012-2013 K L Rahul 110 Australia Sydney 2014-2015 Prithvi Shaw 134 West Indies Rajkot 2018-2019 Rohit Sharma 176 South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020

Rohit became the only Indian to score a hundred opening the innings in all three formats of international cricket -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He has scored 25 ODI hundreds and four T20I hundreds while opening the innings.

Rohit's innings is the fourth-highest by any player in his maiden innings as an opener.

Highest score in maiden innings as opener

Player Score For Vs Venue Season Brendon Kuruppu 201* Sri Lanka New Zealand Colombo CCC 1986-1987 Graeme Smith 200 South Africa Bangladesh East London 2002-2003 Shikhar Dhawan 187 India Australia Mohali 2012-2013 Rohit Sharma 176 India South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 Hamish Rutherford 171 New Zealand England Dunedin 2012-2013

IMAGE: Mayank became the fourth Indian to convert his maiden Test century to a double hundred. Photograph: BCCI

Mayank Agarwal -- playing his first Test in India -- became the 23rd Indian to score a double hundred in Test cricket. Some major records associated with his innings:

Mayank became only the second player to score a double hundred in his maiden Test innings on Indian soil, after Australia's Dean Jones.

Highest score in maiden Test innings in India

Runs Batsman Teams Venue Season 215 Mayank Agarwal India v South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 210 Dean Jones Australia v India Chennai 1986-1987 187 Shikhar Dhawan India v Australia Mohali 2012-2013 177 Rohit Sharma India v West Indies Kolkata 2013-2014 175 Tom Graveney England v India Bombay 1951-1952

Mayank joined ranks with three other Indians who converted their maiden Test century into a double hundred. They are: Dilip Sardesai, Vinod Kambli and Karun Nair. This was the first double century for an Indian opener in Test cricket since Virender Sehwag's 293 against Sri Lanka in 2009-2010.

Highest maiden Test hundred for India

Runs Batsman Vs Venue Season 303* Karun Nair England Chennai 2016-2017 224 Vinod Kambli England Mumbai 1992-1993 215 Mayank Agarwal South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 200* Dilip Sardesai New Zealand Bombay 1964-1965

Mayank and Rohit provided the fourth instance of both Indian openers scoring 150 or more in the same innings.

It was also only the third such instance against South Africa.

Both openers scoring 150+ in same innings for India

Vs Venue Season Vinoo Mankad 231 Pankaj Roy 173 New Zealand Madras 1955-1956 Murali Vijay 153 Shikhar Dhawan 187 Australia Mohali 2012-2013 Murali Vijay 150 Shikhar Dhawan 173 Bangladesh Fatullah 2015 Mayank Agarwal 215 Rohit Sharma 176 South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020

Rohit's first innings dismissal was the first time ever he got out stumped in his first-class cricket career.

Virat Kohli was also dismissed caught and bowled for the first time ever in his first-class cricket career.

Dean Elgar's 160 was the third score of 150+ by an opener in this Test, equalling the existing world record.

This had happened twice in England-South Africa Tests -- at Johannesburg in 1948 and at Birmingham in 2003; and also in the Bangladesh-Pakistan Khulna Test in 2015.

The last time an opening batsman scored 150-plus against India in a Test in India was Alastair Cook (190) at Kolkata in 2012-2013.

Quinton de Kock (111) became the first South African wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred in India.

The previous highest was 70 by Mark Boucher at Chennai in 2007-2008.

Overall, he is the seventh wicket-keeper to score a century in his maiden innings in India after Clyde Walcott, Andy Flower, Adam Gilchrist, Deep Dasgupta, Prasanna Jayawardene and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The 164-run partnership between Elgar and de Kock is South Africa's highest for the sixth wicket against India.

The previous best was 144 between Andrew Hall and Zander de Bruyn at Kanpur in 2004-2005.

The 346 runs scored by South Africa on the third day are the most they have ever scored in a day's play in India, beating 339 at Kolkata in 1996-1997.

Most runs scored by visiting sides in a day in India

Runs For Venue Season Day 374 West Indies Delhi 1974-1975 2nd 366 Sri Lanka Mumbai 2009-2010 1st 362 Australia Nagpur 2004-2005 1st 359 West Indies Calcutta 1958-1959 1st 351# Sri Lanka Bangalore 1993-1994 3rd 346 South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 3rd

# across two innings

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja took the least number of Tests to the 200 Test wicket mark. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja completed his 200 wickets in Test cricket with Dean Elgar's wicket.

He became the 10th Indian bowler to accomplish this feat. Only Ravichandran Ashwin has taken fewer Tests (37) to reach the 200-mark for India.

Among all left-arm bowlers (pacers or spinners) Jadeja is the quickest to the 200 wickets, beating Rangana Herath.

Left-arm bowlers quickest to 200 Test wickets

Tests Ravindra Jadeja (India) 44 Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) 47 Mitchell Johnson (Australia) 49 Mitchell Starc (Australia) 50 Bishan Singh Bedi (India) 51 Wasim Akram (Pakistan) 51 Trent Boult (New Zealand) 52 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 54 Derek Underwood (England) 57

Ravichandran Ashwin (7/145) recorded his 27th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was also his 21st five-for at home and fifth against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma (127) became the sixth Indian batsman to score hundreds in each innings of a Test emulating Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (thrice), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

He is only the second after Gavaskar to do so while opening the innings for India.

100s in each innings of a Test for India

Player Inns1 Inns2 Vs Venue Season Vijay Hazare 116 145 Australia Adelaide 1947-1948 Sunil Gavaskar 124 220 West Indies Port of Spain 1971 Sunil Gavaskar 111 137 Pakistan Karachi 1978-1979 Sunil Gavaskar 107 182* West Indies Kolkata 1978-1979 Rahul Dravid 190 103* New Zealand Hamilton 1998-1999 Rahul Dravid 110 135 Pakistan Kolkata 2004-2005 Virat Kohli 115 141 Australia Adelaide 2014-2015 Ajinkya Rahane 127 100* South Africa Delhi 2015-2016 Rohit Sharma 176 127 South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020

Rohit's 13 sixes in the match (six in the first innings and seven in the second) are the most by a batsman in a Test match.

The previous record was 12 by Wasim Akram against Zimbabwe at Sheikhupura in 1996-1997.

Most sixes in a Test by a player

Sixes Player Vs Venue Season 13 Rohit Sharma South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 12 Wasim Akram Zimbabwe Sheikhupura 1996-1997 11 Nathan Astle England Christchurch 2001-2002 11 Matthew Hayden Zimbabwe Perth 2003-2004 11 Brendon McCullum Pakistan Sharjah 2014-2015 11 Brendon McCullum Sri Lanka Christchurch 2014-2015 11 Ben Stokes South Africa Cape Town 2015-2016

Rohit is now the only player to have hit six sixes in both innings of a Test match.

Rohit is also the only Indian player to get out stumped in both innings of a Test.

Rohit's 303 runs in the match are the most by a player in his maiden Test as an opener.

The previous record was 215 by Tillakaratne Dilshan against New Zealand at Galle in 2009.

Rohit also became the first to score hundreds in each innings of his maiden Test as an opener.

Rohit has now scored at least a fifty in seven consecutive innings in India: 82 at Kolkata and 51* at Indore v New Zealand in 2016-2017; 102* at Nagpur, and 65 & 50* at Delhi v Sri Lamka in 2017-2018; and 176 & 127 v South Africa in this Test.

Rohit now shares the record of most consecutive fifties in home Tests with Gary Sobers, Doug Walters, Zaheer Abbas and Aravinda de Silva.

Keshav Maharaj conceded 318 runs in the match -- 189 in the first innings and 129 in the second.

Only two bowlers have conceded more runs in a Test -- 374 by the West Indies's Tommy Scott (v England, Kingston, 1929-1930) and 358 by Australia's Jason Kreiza (v India, Nagpur, 2008-2009).

The 27 sixes hit by India in the Test are the most hit by a team in a Test match.

The previous record was 22 by New Zealand against Pakistan at Sharjah in 2014-2015.

The previous record for India was 15 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai Brabourne in 2009-2010.

Most sixes by a team in a Test

6s For Vs Venue Season 27 India South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 22 New Zealand Pakistan Sharjah 2014-2015 18 West Indies Eng St John's 1985-1986 18 Pakistan India Faisalabad 2005-2006 18 South Africa West Indies Basseterre 2010

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates Theunis de Bruyn's wicket. It was his 350th Test wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin took 350 wickets in Test cricket with Theunis de Bruyn's dismissal in the second innings.

He became only the fourth Indian to reach this milestone after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

By taking just 66 Tests, Ashwin became the joint fastest to reach this milestone with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

Quickest to 350 wickets in Test cricket

Tests Player Team Season 66 M Muralitharan Sri Lanka 2001 66 R Ashwin India 2019-2020 69 Richard Hadlee New Zealand 1986-1987 69 Dale Steyn South Africa 2013-2014 70 Dennis Lillee Australia 1983-1984 74 Glenn McGrath Australia 2001 75 Malcolm Marshall West Indies 1991 75 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka 2016-2017

The 9th wicket partnership of 91 runs between Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt is South Africa's highest for this wicket against India beating 60 between Fanie de Villiers and Allan Donald at Ahmedabad in 1996-1997.

Mohammed Shami's 5/35 are his best in a home Test, beating the 5/47 against the West Indies (on debut) at Kolkata in the 2013-2014 season.

This is the first instance of an Indian pacer taking a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of a home Test since Javagal Srinath's 6/21 against South Africa at Ahmedabad in 1996-1997.

As many as 37 sixes were hit in the match -- a new Test record.

The previous record was 35 in Pakistan-New Zealand Test at Sharjah in 2014-2015.

Most sixes in a Test match

6s Teams Venue Season 37 India v South Africa Visakhapatnam 2019-2020 35 Pakistan v New Zealand Sharjah 2014-2015 27 Pakistan v India Faisalabad 2005-2006 27 Bangladesh v New Zealand Chattogram 2013-2014 24 New Zealand v Bangladesh Hamilton 2018-2019 23 New Zealand v England Christchurch 2001-2002

Virat Kohli registered his 29th win as a Test captain, which puts him ahead of Stephen Fleming.

Now only five captains have won more Tests than Virat.

Most Test wins as a captain