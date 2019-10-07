Agarwal plays fearlessly, like his idol Sehwag: VVS

Last updated on: October 07, 2019 14:03 IST

IMAGE: India opener Mayank Agarwal bats during his maiden double hundred knock against South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam. Photograph: BCCI

Former India great VVS Laxman feels Mayank Agarwal's "fearless" approach while batting resembles the maverick Virender Sehwag, the Karnataka opener's idol.

Agarwal came into the limelight with twin half-centuries against Australia on his first Test tour in 2018, but the maiden double hundred (215) against South Africa consolidated his position in the national team.

"He is a solid batsman and has approached this game like a domestic cricket match. Players usually change the way they play in domestic and international cricket, but he managed to maintain his style in both forms of cricket.

“Mental toughness and stability are his strengths, and he plays fearlessly, just like his favourite, Virender Sehwag," said Star Sports expert commentator about Agarwal's performance on Cricket Live.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh too was all praise for Agarwal saying the grind in domestic circuit has paid off.

"Mayank uses his feet well when he comes forward and hits, and also executes the reverse sweep shots. He has a lot in store and plays them when and where needed. He is a hardworking player; the players who come from domestic cricket background have learned a lot," he said.

"They come in late but have so much knowledge and experience of the game that they value and understand every opportunity that the game brings to them," he added.

Harbhajan also feels that Mayank did well because he was sure about his role in the team.

"Once a player is confident about his role and place in the game, he only needs to focus on his performance.

Rohit was trying (to play) a different game but Mayank Agarwal stuck to his game."