Preview In Numbers: CSK vs RCB

March 23, 2019 13:52 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 1 in IPL 12: Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, with Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli. Photograph: PTI

1 Number of times Royal Challengers Bangalore have beaten Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. That was way back in 2008 in the very first game between these two sides at this venue.

Since then, CSK have won all the six IPL matches played in Chennai.

6 Number of consecutive wins Chennai Super Kings have registered over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last six games between these two sides.

8.12 Chennai Super Kings's scoring rate in the first six overs in IPL 2018.

Only Sunrisers Hyderabad scored at a slower rate in this phase. CSK, however, scored at 11.64 at the death.

17 Number of wickets Royal Challengers Bangalore lost in the first six overs in IPL 2018 -- the fewest among all teams.

18 Number of fours Parthiv Patel has hit off the 50 balls he has faced from Mohit Sharma in IPL -- that's the most boundary fours any player has hit off a particular bowler in the IPL.

Interestingly, Parthiv has not hit a single six off Mohit!

29 Number of sixes hit off Dwayne Bravo's bowling in IPL 2018 -- the most conceded by any bowler.

50 Number of IPL games hosted by the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with tonight's game.

Chennai will become the sixth venue to host 50 or more IPL matches after Bengaluru (74), Kolkata (70), Delhi (67), Mumbai Wankhede (66) and Hyderabad (56).

76.66 Chennai Super Kings's win record in IPL matches at Chennai while defending a total (23 wins in 30 games).

145 Number of sixes hit by Chennai Super Kings batsmen in IPL 2018, the most by any side.

710 Runs scored by M S Dhoni in IPL matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, more than anyone else.

732 Runs scored by Virat Kohli in IPL matches against Chennai Super Kings, more than any other batsman!

5,000 The batting milestone that Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli will be vying for. Raina needs 15 more runs to accomplish this feat while Virat needs 52.