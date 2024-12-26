Neutral Venue Cricket: Who Loses Out?

The ongoing debate about India and Pakistan playing on each other's soil has given rise to a new term in cricket: The 'hybrid model'.

While most people associate 'hybrid' with vehicles, this term has now found its way into the cricket lexicon, points out K R Nayar.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County international cricket stadium in New York. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over the years, the term 'neutral venue' has gained prominence in cricketing terminology. Many of the upcoming Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE, where the concept of a neutral venue will once again take centre stage.

Having reported on neutral venue matches from the UAE for over two decades, I have often wondered what truly makes a venue 'neutral'. Cricket is played the same way, and the result is never neutral either.

Essentially, a neutral venue is one chosen by countries that are politically at odds but still wish to compete on the field.

I was not too sure how things would pan out when neutral umpires were first introduced. These umpires, who are experts in the laws of the game and have cleared rigorous assessments to qualify at the international level, were no different in their expertise from other international umpires.

Both neutral and non-neutral umpires have erred in their decisions sometimes. The primary purpose of a neutral umpire, it seemed, was to assure fans that any errors made were due to human fallibility, and not a national bias.

The ongoing debate about India and Pakistan playing on each other's soil has given rise to a new term in cricket: The 'hybrid model'. While most people associate 'hybrid' with vehicles, this term has now found its way into the cricket lexicon.

It makes me wonder: Will cricket, like cars, soon feature different 'models' of tournaments in the years to come?

It has been decided that Pakistan will not play in India during ICC events in the 2024-2027 cycle. Instead, Pakistan will participate only at neutral venues when India hosts the 2025 Women's World Cup and co-hosts the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka.

So, who are the real losers in such decisions? It's the ordinary fans from both countries who will be deprived of the chance to watch India-Pakistan matches on home soil.

Affluent fans can afford to fly to neutral venues to witness these games, as can the politicians who were part of these decisions -- an ironic twist that mocks the common man.

What I enjoy most about matches held at neutral venues is the equality in fan support. The cheers for both teams are balanced, and the decibel levels remain steady throughout.

When India played Pakistan during the 2023 ICC World Cup in Ahmedabad, there was pin-drop silence whenever Pakistan's batters played well or took wickets. It was a relief for those residing around the stadium, unlike it will be at UAE venues where the roar of the crowd begins from the start to the end.

The beauty of tournaments being held at neutral venues is that it erases doubts over a tournament shrinking if one team pulls out.

Be it a Hybrid, a Concord or a Jaguar, let cricket matches -- especially India-Pakistan contests -- be played without being cancelled.