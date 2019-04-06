Mumbai, watch out for Warner, Bairstow!

April 06, 2019 13:40 IST

Sunrisers opening stands so far: 118, 110, 185 and 64.

They are yet to lose a wicket in the Powerplay!

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 19 in IPL 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Sunrisers stars David Warner and Jonny Bairstow celebrate the Englishman's century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad, March 31, 2019. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

4.00 Mohammad Nabi's economy (runs per over) in IPL 2019 -- the best for any bowler.

7-5 Sunrisers Hyderabad's win-loss record against Mumbai Indians.

They are the one of the two current sides to have more wins than losses against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals is the other such team.

49.60 Sunrisers Hyderabad have the best batting average in IPL 2019.

They also have the second-best bowling run-rate (7.84) behind Chennai Super Kings.

68.54 Percent of Sunrisers Hyderabad's runs have been scored by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The highest contribution by any pair for any team in IPL 2019.

98 Runs needed by Rohit Sharma to complete his 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

He will become the third Indian to reach this milestone after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli to achieve this milestone.

119.25 Sunrisers Hyderabad's average opening partnership in IPL 2019.

Their opening stands so far: 118, 110, 185 and 64.

They are yet to lose a wicket in the Powerplay!