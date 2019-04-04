Watch out for Warner, folks!

April 04, 2019 14:01 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 16 in IPL 12: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner celebrates his century against Royal Challengers Bangalore, March 31, 2019. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

0 Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only side in IPL 2019 not to lose a wicket in the Powerplay overs.

1 Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his first match against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Interestingly, in his last match for Sunrisers, Dhawan scored 92* against the then Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

10.39 Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting run-rate (10.39) in IPL 2019 -- best for any side.

They also have the second best bowling run rate (8.30) behind Chennai Super Kings.

18 Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economy at the death (overs 16 to 20) in IPL 2019. Till last season, his economy in IPL at the death was 8.91

22.75 David Warner's dot percentage in IPL 2019 -- the lowest for any batsman facing 100 or more balls in this edition.

30 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 -- joint-most by any side, with Kings XI Punjab.

71.42 percent -- Sunrisers's win-percentage at Feroz Shah Kotla (5 wins in 7 games).

This is in fact even better than their win percentage at their home ground in Hyderabad (66.66).

75 Number of fours hit by Delhi Capitals batsmen in IPL 2019 -- the most by any side.

150 Amit Mishra is one short of becoming the second player (after Lasith Malinga) to take 150 wickets in the IPL.