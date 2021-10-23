Meet South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates taking England's Jos Buttler's wicket. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters
Rajneesh Gupta lists the South Africa players's T20 Internationals records:
Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Team South Africa
Temba Bavuma (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|16
|410
|27.33
|126.93
|72
|0
|1
|10
|37
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Quinton de Kock (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|57
|1758
|35.16
|136.38
|79*
|0
|11
|65
|179
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Bjorn Fortuin
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|13
|40
|10.00
|125.00
|17*
|0
|0
|0
|6
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|13
|14
|6.58
|17.57
|3/16
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Reeza Hendricks
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|36
|993
|28.37
|122.89
|74
|0
|7
|16
|114
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|36
|0
|21.00
|-
|-
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|26
|436
|22.94
|143.89
|69
|0
|3
|21
|30
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|26
|0
|14.00
|-
|-
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Keshav Maharaj
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|3
|3
|4.22
|20.33
|1/10
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Aiden Markram
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|15
|426
|35.50
|147.40
|70
|0
|4
|19
|36
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|15
|5
|7.81
|13.20
|3/21
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
David Miller
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|87
|1701
|32.09
|141.63
|101*
|1
|4
|75
|116
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Wiaan Mulder
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|5
|51
|25.50
|115.90
|36
|0
|0
|2
|3
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|5
|5
|8.18
|13.20
|2/10
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Lungi Ngidi
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|23
|7
|1.75
|41.17
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|23
|36
|8.95
|13.14
|4/19
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Anrich Nortje
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|11
|6
|3.00
|35.29
|4*
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|11
|9
|7.43
|26.00
|2/29
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Dwaine Pretorius
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|17
|169
|33.80
|165.68
|77*
|0
|1
|8
|13
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|17
|14
|8.06
|18.43
|5/17
|0
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Kagiso Rabada
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|35
|89
|22.25
|120.27
|22
|0
|0
|3
|9
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|35
|41
|8.63
|189.20
|3/30
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Tabraiz Shamsi
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|42
|4
|1.33
|22.22
|2*
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|42
|49
|6.79
|19.10
|4/25
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Rassie van der Dussen
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|29
|756
|36.00
|134.75
|74*
|0
|5
|34
|45
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com