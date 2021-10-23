Meet South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates taking England's Jos Buttler's wicket. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Rajneesh Gupta lists the South Africa players's T20 Internationals records:

Team South Africa X CLOSE Temba Bavuma (captain) Temba Bavuma (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 16 410 27.33 126.93 72 0 1 10 37 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 16 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Quinton de Kock (wk) Quinton de Kock (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 57 1758 35.16 136.38 79* 0 11 65 179 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 57 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Bjorn Fortuin Bjorn Fortuin Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 13 40 10.00 125.00 17* 0 0 0 6 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 13 14 6.58 17.57 3/16 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Reeza Hendricks Reeza Hendricks Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 36 993 28.37 122.89 74 0 7 16 114 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 36 0 21.00 - - 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 26 436 22.94 143.89 69 0 3 21 30 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 26 0 14.00 - - 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Keshav Maharaj Keshav Maharaj Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 3 - - - - - - - - Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 3 3 4.22 20.33 1/10 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Aiden Markram Aiden Markram Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 15 426 35.50 147.40 70 0 4 19 36 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 15 5 7.81 13.20 3/21 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE David Miller David Miller Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 87 1701 32.09 141.63 101* 1 4 75 116 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 87 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Wiaan Mulder Wiaan Mulder Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 5 51 25.50 115.90 36 0 0 2 3 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 5 5 8.18 13.20 2/10 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Lungi Ngidi Lungi Ngidi Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 23 7 1.75 41.17 4 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 23 36 8.95 13.14 4/19 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Anrich Nortje Anrich Nortje Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 11 6 3.00 35.29 4* 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 11 9 7.43 26.00 2/29 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Dwaine Pretorius Dwaine Pretorius Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 17 169 33.80 165.68 77* 0 1 8 13 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 17 14 8.06 18.43 5/17 0 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 35 89 22.25 120.27 22 0 0 3 9 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 35 41 8.63 189.20 3/30 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Tabraiz Shamsi Tabraiz Shamsi Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 42 4 1.33 22.22 2* 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 42 49 6.79 19.10 4/25 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Rassie van der Dussen Rassie van der Dussen Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 29 756 36.00 134.75 74* 0 5 34 45 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 29 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals

