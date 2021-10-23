News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Meet South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 23, 2021 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates taking England's Jos Buttler's wicket. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the South Africa players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team South Africa
X CLOSE
Temba Bavuma (captain)
Temba Bavuma (captain)
Temba Bavuma (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
16 410 27.33 126.93 72 0 1 10 37
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
16 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Quinton de Kock (wk)
Quinton de Kock (wk)
Quinton de Kock (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
57 1758 35.16 136.38 79* 0 11 65 179
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
57 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Bjorn Fortuin
Bjorn Fortuin
Bjorn Fortuin
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
13 40 10.00 125.00 17* 0 0 0 6
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
13 14 6.58 17.57 3/16 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Reeza Hendricks
Reeza Hendricks
Reeza Hendricks
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
36 993 28.37 122.89 74 0 7 16 114
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
36 0 21.00 - - 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
26 436 22.94 143.89 69 0 3 21 30
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
26 0 14.00 - - 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
3 - - - - - - - -
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
3 3 4.22 20.33 1/10 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
15 426 35.50 147.40 70 0 4 19 36
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
15 5 7.81 13.20 3/21 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
David Miller
David Miller
David Miller
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
87 1701 32.09 141.63 101* 1 4 75 116
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
87 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
5 51 25.50 115.90 36 0 0 2 3
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
5 5 8.18 13.20 2/10 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
23 7 1.75 41.17 4 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
23 36 8.95 13.14 4/19 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
11 6 3.00 35.29 4* 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
11 9 7.43 26.00 2/29 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Dwaine Pretorius
Dwaine Pretorius
Dwaine Pretorius
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
17 169 33.80 165.68 77* 0 1 8 13
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
17 14 8.06 18.43 5/17 0 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
35 89 22.25 120.27 22 0 0 3 9
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
35 41 8.63 189.20 3/30 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Tabraiz Shamsi
Tabraiz Shamsi
Tabraiz Shamsi
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
42 4 1.33 22.22 2* 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
42 49 6.79 19.10 4/25 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Rassie van der Dussen
Rassie van der Dussen
Rassie van der Dussen
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
29 756 36.00 134.75 74* 0 5 34 45
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
29 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia's top order in focus against in-form Proteas
Australia's top order in focus against in-form Proteas
Fitness, form a worry as Aus eye elusive T20 WC title
Fitness, form a worry as Aus eye elusive T20 WC title
Australia have what it takes to win T20 World Cup: Lee
Australia have what it takes to win T20 World Cup: Lee
DDLJ set for Broadway Debut
DDLJ set for Broadway Debut
Kohli slams conspiracy theories on quitting captaincy
Kohli slams conspiracy theories on quitting captaincy
2nd key suspect behind attack on Hindus in B'desh held
2nd key suspect behind attack on Hindus in B'desh held
'Hardik is keen to start giving us a couple of overs'
'Hardik is keen to start giving us a couple of overs'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Miller ready to put Amla's teachings into practice

Miller ready to put Amla's teachings into practice

Five bowlers to watch at the Twenty20 World Cup

Five bowlers to watch at the Twenty20 World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances