News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

IPL PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

October 01, 2021 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, in Dubai, on Friday.

Venkatesh Iyer

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings, in Dubai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 and Nitish Rana a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings pulled things back to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165 for 7 in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Friday.

 

Put in to bat, the in-form Knight riders dictated the proceedings for a major part of their innings, as Iyer blazed away from the start, and looked set for a huge total, before excellent death overs’ bowling by Mohammed Shami (1 for 23) and Arshdeep Singh (3 for 32) checked the flow of runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill is bowled by Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill is bowled by Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer and Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around easily while Rana produced a nice cameo after their exit.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been a top performer for the Punjab side this season and he delivered again by cleaning up Shubhman Gill (7) with a peach of delivery that breached the defence of the batsman in the third over.

Deepak Hooda catches Rahul Tripathi off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi.

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda catches Rahul Tripathi off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer, who has been a revelation this season, continued his good run with some fluent drives on both sides of the wicket despite the ball stopping a bit before coming on to the bat.

The batsmen's positive approach and lack of control over the line by the Punjab pacers meant that Kolkata’s run-rate kept soaring.

Venkatesh Iyer walks back after a splendid 67 off 49 balls, as Ravi Bishnoi celebrates his dismissal.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer walks back after a splendid 67 off 49 balls, as Ravi Bishnoi celebrates his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

The partnership was finally broken by spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who had Tripathi caught in the deep.

The leg-spinner was also economical, with figures of 2 for 22 in four overs.

Mohammad Shami celebrates after trapping Eoin Morgan leg before wicket.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates after trapping Eoin Morgan leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer completed his fifty with a single off Fabian Allen and then lofted the West Indian bowler for a six to raise team's hundred in the 13th over.

Two quick wickets fell as Bishnoi got rid of Iyer, who went for a big shot, and Shami trapped Eoin Morgan (2), the rival skipper shuffling a bit towards the off side and missing the line of a dipping delivery and trapping him leg before wicket.

The Punjab Kings bowlers did well in the last two overs, allowing KKR 14 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Dominant Mandhana hits century in pink-ball Test
PICS: Dominant Mandhana hits century in pink-ball Test
Jaiswal hoping for big scores after tips from Kohli
Jaiswal hoping for big scores after tips from Kohli
DC look to bounce back against struggling Mumbai
DC look to bounce back against struggling Mumbai
Tatas top bidder for Air India, but no govt nod yet
Tatas top bidder for Air India, but no govt nod yet
Forex reserves down by $997 mn to $638.65 bn
Forex reserves down by $997 mn to $638.65 bn
Forcing DNA test a violation of privacy: SC
Forcing DNA test a violation of privacy: SC
Connor takes charge as MCC's first female president
Connor takes charge as MCC's first female president

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

IPL 2021: Thala Dhoni Is Back!

IPL 2021: Thala Dhoni Is Back!

Confident CSK take on struggling Rajasthan

Confident CSK take on struggling Rajasthan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances