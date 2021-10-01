IPL PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, in Dubai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings, in Dubai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 and Nitish Rana a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings pulled things back to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165 for 7 in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Friday.

Put in to bat, the in-form Knight riders dictated the proceedings for a major part of their innings, as Iyer blazed away from the start, and looked set for a huge total, before excellent death overs’ bowling by Mohammed Shami (1 for 23) and Arshdeep Singh (3 for 32) checked the flow of runs.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill is bowled by Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer and Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around easily while Rana produced a nice cameo after their exit.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been a top performer for the Punjab side this season and he delivered again by cleaning up Shubhman Gill (7) with a peach of delivery that breached the defence of the batsman in the third over.

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda catches Rahul Tripathi off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer, who has been a revelation this season, continued his good run with some fluent drives on both sides of the wicket despite the ball stopping a bit before coming on to the bat.

The batsmen's positive approach and lack of control over the line by the Punjab pacers meant that Kolkata’s run-rate kept soaring.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer walks back after a splendid 67 off 49 balls, as Ravi Bishnoi celebrates his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

The partnership was finally broken by spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who had Tripathi caught in the deep.

The leg-spinner was also economical, with figures of 2 for 22 in four overs.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates after trapping Eoin Morgan leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer completed his fifty with a single off Fabian Allen and then lofted the West Indian bowler for a six to raise team's hundred in the 13th over.

Two quick wickets fell as Bishnoi got rid of Iyer, who went for a big shot, and Shami trapped Eoin Morgan (2), the rival skipper shuffling a bit towards the off side and missing the line of a dipping delivery and trapping him leg before wicket.

The Punjab Kings bowlers did well in the last two overs, allowing KKR 14 runs.