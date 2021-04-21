News
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan tops MVP list

By PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
April 21, 2021 11:08 IST
Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2021's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 11.

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

The IPL is back in India; inside a 'bubble', in front of empty stands, and with canned crowd sounds.

We are happy to be back with the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), that collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single index based on run equivalence, and the Paisa Vasool Index that is calculated by dividing the player's cumulative earning by his cumulative MVPI.

Think of MVPI as the equivalent of the total 'runs' that a player contributes; the higher the MVPI, the better the player is performing.

And think of the PVI as the amount of money the franchise pays every player for his performance; the lower the PVI, the more value for money the player offers.

Currently the three top players on the list are Shikhar Dhawan (MVPI: 229), Harshal Patel (209) and A B de Villiers (181).

Dhawan and ABD are up there because they've scored a lot of runs with a high strike rate; Patel has taken a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

Also note that Harshal Patel is offering RCB incredible value.

His low price means that RCB only pays him $28 for every 'run' scored.

While Glenn Maxwell has a wonderful MVPI of 173, RCB has to pay him $1.849 for every 'run' he contributes, because of his very high auction price.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is leading run-scorer in IPL 2021 till Game 11. Photograph: BCCI

IPL 2021: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 11)

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEcoMatchMVPIPVI(US$)
1 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 186 92 24 4 163.2 0 - 3 229 676
2 Harshal Patel RCB IND 4 4 0 0 133.3 9 5.8 3 209 28
3 AB de Villiers RCB SA 125 76 13 5 189.4 0 - 3 181 1809
4 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 176 78 17 8 149.2 0 12 3 173 1849
5 Sanju Samson RR IND 123 119 13 7 186.4 0 - 2 164 968
6 KL Rahul KXI IND 157 91 15 7 145.4 0 - 3 164 1996
7 Rahul Chahar MI IND 8 8 0 0 114.3 7 7.4 3 155 365
8 Nitish Rana KKR IND 155 80 17 7 136 0 - 3 143 708
9 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 17 17 1 1 170 4 5.3 3 139 1927
10 Chris Woakes DC ENG 15 15 2 0 136.4 5 7.5 3 130 343
11 Avesh Khan DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 7.3 3 128 163
12 Trent Boult MI NZ 0 0 0 0 - 6 7.8 3 126 756
13 Deepak Hooda KXI IND 96 64 5 8 171.4 0 9 3 124 120
14 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 106 72 12 5 176.7 0 - 3 122 293
15 Krunal Pandya MI IND 25 15 4 0 131.6 3 6.2 3 120 2183
16 Andre Russell KKR WI 45 31 5 2 112.5 6 12.1 3 120 2108
17 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 110 55 9 7 146.7 0 - 3 112 585
18 Kyle Jamieson RCB NZ 27 12 3 1 158.8 5 9.8 3 111 4022
19 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 7.1 3 111 54
20 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 3 5.7 3 110 1894
21 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 97 56 12 4 149.2 0 - 3 109 874
22 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 82 46 11 3 149.1 1 8.3 2 108 1286
23 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 6 6 0 1 200 4 7.3 3 104 4436
24 Rahul Tripathi KKR IND 83 53 10 2 153.7 0 - 3 97 184
25 Chris Morris RR SA 38 36 0 4 172.7 3 9.7 2 96 3359
26 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 83 69 9 4 176.6 0 - 3 96 310
27 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 4 6.1 2 95 167
28 Jaydev Unadkat RR IND 11 11 0 1 157.1 3 3.8 1 91 654
29 Rishabh Pant DC IND 81 51 11 1 135 0 - 3 85 5252
30 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.8 3 83 932
31 Sam Curran CSK ENG 39 34 5 2 205.3 1 7.2 2 81 1347
32 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 42 28 0 3 113.5 2 8.3 3 80 1190
33 Shahbaz Ahamad RCB IND 15 14 0 1 125 3 7 3 80 74
34 Rohit Sharma MI IND 94 43 6 4 130.6 0 9 3 80 5580
35 Prasid Krishna KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 4 9 3 80 74
36 Manish Pandey SRH IND 101 61 4 5 112.2 0 - 3 79 4144
37 David Warner SRH AUS 93 54 9 3 124 0 - 3 78 4770
38 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 9 9 0 0 75 4 8.9 3 77 1855
39 Shubman Gill KKR IND 69 33 8 4 150 0 - 3 77 696
40 Riyan Parag RR IND 27 25 1 3 168.8 1 7.7 2 74 54
41 David Miller RR SA 62 62 7 2 144.2 0 - 1 73 204
42 Shahrukh Khan KXI IND 68 47 7 3 151.1 0 - 3 73 2140
43 Kagiso Rabada DC IND 9 9 1 0 225 3 9.1 2 73 1712
44 Virat Kohli RCB IND 71 33 9 0 110.9 0 - 3 72 7027
45 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 26 26 3 0 152.9 0 5.8 2 72 1929
46 Shakib Al Hasan KKR BAN 38 26 2 1 97.4 2 8.1 3 67 1421
47 Chetan Sakariya RR IND 0 0 0 0 - 3 8 2 62 64
48 Jason Holder SRH WI 4 4 0 0 80 3 7.5 1 61 366
49 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 2 2 0 0 66.7 3 8.5 3 60 1984
50 Hardik Pandya MI IND 35 15 5 0 109.4 0 - 3 58 5645

This analysis is based on the first 11 games of the current IPL, and as on the morning of April 19, 2021.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

