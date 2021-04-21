IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan tops MVP list

April 21, 2021 11:08 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2021's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 11.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The IPL is back in India; inside a 'bubble', in front of empty stands, and with canned crowd sounds.

We are happy to be back with the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), that collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single index based on run equivalence, and the Paisa Vasool Index that is calculated by dividing the player's cumulative earning by his cumulative MVPI.

Think of MVPI as the equivalent of the total 'runs' that a player contributes; the higher the MVPI, the better the player is performing.

And think of the PVI as the amount of money the franchise pays every player for his performance; the lower the PVI, the more value for money the player offers.

Currently the three top players on the list are Shikhar Dhawan (MVPI: 229), Harshal Patel (209) and A B de Villiers (181).

Dhawan and ABD are up there because they've scored a lot of runs with a high strike rate; Patel has taken a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

Also note that Harshal Patel is offering RCB incredible value.

His low price means that RCB only pays him $28 for every 'run' scored.

While Glenn Maxwell has a wonderful MVPI of 173, RCB has to pay him $1.849 for every 'run' he contributes, because of his very high auction price.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is leading run-scorer in IPL 2021 till Game 11. Photograph: BCCI

IPL 2021: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 11)

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Eco Match MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 186 92 24 4 163.2 0 - 3 229 676 2 Harshal Patel RCB IND 4 4 0 0 133.3 9 5.8 3 209 28 3 AB de Villiers RCB SA 125 76 13 5 189.4 0 - 3 181 1809 4 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 176 78 17 8 149.2 0 12 3 173 1849 5 Sanju Samson RR IND 123 119 13 7 186.4 0 - 2 164 968 6 KL Rahul KXI IND 157 91 15 7 145.4 0 - 3 164 1996 7 Rahul Chahar MI IND 8 8 0 0 114.3 7 7.4 3 155 365 8 Nitish Rana KKR IND 155 80 17 7 136 0 - 3 143 708 9 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 17 17 1 1 170 4 5.3 3 139 1927 10 Chris Woakes DC ENG 15 15 2 0 136.4 5 7.5 3 130 343 11 Avesh Khan DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 7.3 3 128 163 12 Trent Boult MI NZ 0 0 0 0 - 6 7.8 3 126 756 13 Deepak Hooda KXI IND 96 64 5 8 171.4 0 9 3 124 120 14 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 106 72 12 5 176.7 0 - 3 122 293 15 Krunal Pandya MI IND 25 15 4 0 131.6 3 6.2 3 120 2183 16 Andre Russell KKR WI 45 31 5 2 112.5 6 12.1 3 120 2108 17 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 110 55 9 7 146.7 0 - 3 112 585 18 Kyle Jamieson RCB NZ 27 12 3 1 158.8 5 9.8 3 111 4022 19 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 7.1 3 111 54 20 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 3 5.7 3 110 1894 21 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 97 56 12 4 149.2 0 - 3 109 874 22 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 82 46 11 3 149.1 1 8.3 2 108 1286 23 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 6 6 0 1 200 4 7.3 3 104 4436 24 Rahul Tripathi KKR IND 83 53 10 2 153.7 0 - 3 97 184 25 Chris Morris RR SA 38 36 0 4 172.7 3 9.7 2 96 3359 26 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 83 69 9 4 176.6 0 - 3 96 310 27 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 4 6.1 2 95 167 28 Jaydev Unadkat RR IND 11 11 0 1 157.1 3 3.8 1 91 654 29 Rishabh Pant DC IND 81 51 11 1 135 0 - 3 85 5252 30 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.8 3 83 932 31 Sam Curran CSK ENG 39 34 5 2 205.3 1 7.2 2 81 1347 32 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 42 28 0 3 113.5 2 8.3 3 80 1190 33 Shahbaz Ahamad RCB IND 15 14 0 1 125 3 7 3 80 74 34 Rohit Sharma MI IND 94 43 6 4 130.6 0 9 3 80 5580 35 Prasid Krishna KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 4 9 3 80 74 36 Manish Pandey SRH IND 101 61 4 5 112.2 0 - 3 79 4144 37 David Warner SRH AUS 93 54 9 3 124 0 - 3 78 4770 38 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 9 9 0 0 75 4 8.9 3 77 1855 39 Shubman Gill KKR IND 69 33 8 4 150 0 - 3 77 696 40 Riyan Parag RR IND 27 25 1 3 168.8 1 7.7 2 74 54 41 David Miller RR SA 62 62 7 2 144.2 0 - 1 73 204 42 Shahrukh Khan KXI IND 68 47 7 3 151.1 0 - 3 73 2140 43 Kagiso Rabada DC IND 9 9 1 0 225 3 9.1 2 73 1712 44 Virat Kohli RCB IND 71 33 9 0 110.9 0 - 3 72 7027 45 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 26 26 3 0 152.9 0 5.8 2 72 1929 46 Shakib Al Hasan KKR BAN 38 26 2 1 97.4 2 8.1 3 67 1421 47 Chetan Sakariya RR IND 0 0 0 0 - 3 8 2 62 64 48 Jason Holder SRH WI 4 4 0 0 80 3 7.5 1 61 366 49 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 2 2 0 0 66.7 3 8.5 3 60 1984 50 Hardik Pandya MI IND 35 15 5 0 109.4 0 - 3 58 5645

This analysis is based on the first 11 games of the current IPL, and as on the morning of April 19, 2021.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com