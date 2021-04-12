Rajasthan Royals have tough task to rise up

April 12, 2021 09:47 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' new Captain Sanju Samson and new Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

Rajasthan Royals have to make amends this IPL season.

Four months ago, they played dismally in IPL 2020, finishing at the bottom of the table but now with a new captain at the helm -- Sanju Samson replacing Steve Smith, who is no longer part of the franchise -- the Royals will hope for better.

Rajasthan have the ever-dependent Jos Buttler and bought all-rounder Chris Morris -- the most expensive player in IPL history with a price tag of Rs 16.25 crore (Rs 162.5 million) -- this season.

Then the talented Rahul Tewatia, who turned a couple of games Rajasthan's way with his big-hitting last season, is expected to perform in the same vein.

With South Africa's David Miller and England's Liam Livingstone -- set to make his IPL debut -- in the mix, big runs are assured.

In the absence of pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who is out with injury, Jaydev Unadkat gets a shot to lead the attack and finally deliver on the trust the Royals team managemen has invested in him over the years. He has the immensely talented Kartik Tyagi for company as well as another left-arm pcer Chetan Sakariya.

The Royals' new Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara is confident that the team's young Indian fast bowlers will rise to the challenge in IPL 2021.

'It's about keeping them focussed on what their job is and get them trained and prepared to execute different deliveries, scenarios and match plans for the opposition but at the same time, giving them confidence about their own strengths,' Sanga says.

Squad:

Age Bats Bowls Role IPL games Sanju Samson 26 Right-handed Right-arm medium Captain/'keeper 107 David Miller 31 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 80 Manan Vohra 28 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Batsman 49 Liam Livingstone 27 Right-handed Right-arm off-break/leg-break Batsman 4 Shreyas Gopal 27 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break All-rounder 45 Ben Stokes 29 Left-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 42 Rahul Tewatia 27 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break All-rounder 34 Riyan Parag 19 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 19 Shivam Dube 27 Left-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 15 Mahipal Lomror 21 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 7 Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break All-rounder 3 Jos Buttler 30 Right-handed Wicket-keeper 58 Anuj Rawat 21 Left-handed Wicket-keeper 0 Jaydev Unadkat 29 Right-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 80 Chris Morris 33 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 70 Jofra Archer 25 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 35 Andrew Tye 34 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 27 Mustafizur Rahman 25 Left-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 24 Kartik Tyagi 19 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 10 Akash Singh 18 Left-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 0 Chetan Sakariya 23 Left-handed Left-arm medium-fast Bowler 0 Mayank Markande 23 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 17 KC Cariappa 26 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 11 Kuldip Yadav 24 Left-handed Left-arm medium-fast Bowler 0

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Liam Livingstone

Shivam Dube

Chris Morris

Mustafizur Rahman

Akash Singh

Chetan Sakariya

KC Cariappa

Kuldip Yadav (Jr)

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

Played Won Lost No Result Win% W/L ratio 161 81 78 2 50.31 1.04

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Winner in 2008

How they fared in each edition:

Year Position 2008 1st 2009 6th 2010 7th 2011 6th 2012 7th 2013 3rd 2014 5th 2015 4th 2016 Did not play 2017 Did not play 2018 4th 2019 7th 2020 8th

Top batsmen:

Games Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 A M Rahane 100 2810 105* 34.26 122.65 2 17 S R Watson 78 2372 104* 36.49 141.27 2 14 S V Samson 79 1907 102* 28.04 136.21 1 10 R Dravid 46 1276 66 29.67 110.86 0 7 J C Buttler 34 1187 95* 42.39 151.21 0 10 S P D Smith 50 1070 79* 30.57 126.92 0 8 Y K Pathan 43 1011 100 26.60 161.24 1 6 S T R Binny 72 729 48* 20.25 129.48 0 0 GC Smith 25 697 91 31.68 112.96 0 4 B J Hodge 33 639 54* 35.50 137.41 0 1

Top bowlers:

Games Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W S K Trivedi 76 65 29.29 7.58 4-25 1 S R Watson 78 61 27.88 7.49 3-10 0 S K Warne 55 57 25.38 7.27 4-21 1 J P Faulkner 42 47 27.06 8.41 5-16 2 J C Archer 35 46 21.32 7.13 3-15 0 R Shreyas Gopal 39 41 24.63 7.82 4-16 1 M M Patel 30 33 23.60 7.57 3-17 0 K K Cooper 25 33 22.93 7.88 4-26 1 D S Kulkarni 37 29 35.20 8.73 2-9 0 Amit Singh 23 28 22.14 7.86 4-19 1

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com