News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Dhoni's CSK bounce back this year?

Can Dhoni's CSK bounce back this year?

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
April 09, 2021 23:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Photograph: BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings will be determined to erase their IPL 2020 nightmare when they failed to make it to the IPL play-offs for the first time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK opens its campaign by taking on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10.

The return of veteran Suresh Raina adds to the experience in the CSK batting department, which also boasts seasoned campaigners like Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, new recruit Moeen Ali and the young Ruturaj Gaikwad.

With the likes of pacers Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar in the line-up, CSK also have a decent fast bowling unit.

CSK also have a capable spin department in Mitchell Santner, Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, and Moeen along with the uncapped Krishnappa Gowtham and R Sai Kishore among others.

A look at the CSK's IPL records:

Squad:

 AgeBatsBowlsRoleIPL games
M S Dhoni 39 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Captain/'keeper 204
Suresh Raina 34 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 193
Ambati Rayudu 35 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 159
Faf du Plessis 36 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Batsman 84
Cheteshwar Pujara 33 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Batsman 30
Ruturaj Gaikwad 24 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 6
C Hari Nishaanth 24 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 0
Robin Uthappa 35 Right-handed   Wicketkeeper 189
Narayan Jagadeesan 25 Right-handed   Wicketkeeper 5
Ravindra Jadeja 32 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 184
Dwayne Bravo 37 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 140
Karn Sharma 33 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break All-rounder 68
Krishnappa Gowtham 32 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Bowler 24
Sam Curran 22 Left-handed Left-arm fast-medium All-rounder 23
Mitchell Santner 29 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 6
Moeen Ali 33 Left-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 19
Bhagath Varma 22 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 0
Deepak Chahar 28 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 48
Shardul Thakur 29 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 45
Lungi Ngidi 25 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 11
KM Asif 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 2
Harishankar Reddy 22 Right-handed Right-arm medium Bowler 0
Imran Tahir 42 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 58
R Sai Kishore 24 Left-handed Left-arm spin Bowler 0

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Josh Hazlewood, who was in the squad, has withdrawn from this year's IPL

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Cheteshwar Pujara
C Hari Nishaanth
Moeen Ali
Bhagath Varma
Harishankar Reddy
Krishnappa Gowtham

Note: Robin Uthappa was bought in the trading window before the IPL auction.

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

PlayedWonLostNo ResultWin%W/L ratio
179 106 72 1 59.22 1.47

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Champions in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

How they fared in each edition:

Year2nd
2008 4th
2009 1st
2010 1st
2011 2nd
2012 2nd
2013 3rd
2014 2nd
2015 Did not play
2016 Did not play
2017 1st
2018 2nd
2019 7th
2020 2nd

Top batsmen:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Suresh Raina with Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photographs: BCCI
 MtsRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
S K Raina 164 4527 100* 33.28 137.39 1 32
M S Dhoni 174 4058 84* 42.71 138.64 0 21
F du Plessis 76 2088 96 33.14 129.52 0 14
M E K Hussey 50 1768 116* 42.09 123.63 1 13
M Vijay 70 1708 127 25.87 125.12 2 7
S Badrinath 95 1441 71* 30.65 118.89 0 11
S R Watson 43 1252 117* 30.53 136.38 2 7
A T Rayudu 45 1243 100* 35.51 125.93 1 5
M L Hayden 32 1107 93 36.90 137.51 0 8
R A Jadeja 116 1097 50 24.37 133.94 0 1

Top bowlers:

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI
 GamesWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
D J Bravo 95 110 23.50 8.38 4-42 1
R Ashwin 97 90 24.22 6.45 3-16 0
R A Jadeja 116 87 26.81 7.61 5-16 4
J A Morkel 78 76 27.07 8.09 4-32 1
M M Sharma 48 58 22.17 7.81 4-14 1
S B Jakati 50 45 26.20 7.74 4-22 2
D L Chahar 43 44 26.27 7.47 3-15 0
M Muralitharan 40 40 24.85 6.37 3-11 0
D E Bollinger 27 37 18.72 7.21 4-13 1
S N Thakur 32 34 29.03 9.06 2-18 0

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'We are confident Pant will do a good job'
'We are confident Pant will do a good job'
CSK sign Behrendorff as Hazlewood replacement
CSK sign Behrendorff as Hazlewood replacement
IPL: Which bowler has best economy rate?
IPL: Which bowler has best economy rate?
Delhi records over 8k Covid cases, highest since Nov 11
Delhi records over 8k Covid cases, highest since Nov 11
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark
India, China militaries discuss further disengagement
India, China militaries discuss further disengagement
20 Assam Cong-AIUDF candidates shifted to Raj?
20 Assam Cong-AIUDF candidates shifted to Raj?

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Thala Dhoni 'fully loaded' in the nets...

Thala Dhoni 'fully loaded' in the nets...

Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?

Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use