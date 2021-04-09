Can Dhoni's CSK bounce back this year?

April 09, 2021 23:25 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings will be determined to erase their IPL 2020 nightmare when they failed to make it to the IPL play-offs for the first time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK opens its campaign by taking on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10.

The return of veteran Suresh Raina adds to the experience in the CSK batting department, which also boasts seasoned campaigners like Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, new recruit Moeen Ali and the young Ruturaj Gaikwad.

With the likes of pacers Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar in the line-up, CSK also have a decent fast bowling unit.

CSK also have a capable spin department in Mitchell Santner, Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, and Moeen along with the uncapped Krishnappa Gowtham and R Sai Kishore among others.

A look at the CSK's IPL records:

Squad:

Age Bats Bowls Role IPL games M S Dhoni 39 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Captain/'keeper 204 Suresh Raina 34 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 193 Ambati Rayudu 35 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 159 Faf du Plessis 36 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Batsman 84 Cheteshwar Pujara 33 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Batsman 30 Ruturaj Gaikwad 24 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 6 C Hari Nishaanth 24 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 0 Robin Uthappa 35 Right-handed Wicketkeeper 189 Narayan Jagadeesan 25 Right-handed Wicketkeeper 5 Ravindra Jadeja 32 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 184 Dwayne Bravo 37 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 140 Karn Sharma 33 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break All-rounder 68 Krishnappa Gowtham 32 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Bowler 24 Sam Curran 22 Left-handed Left-arm fast-medium All-rounder 23 Mitchell Santner 29 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 6 Moeen Ali 33 Left-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 19 Bhagath Varma 22 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 0 Deepak Chahar 28 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 48 Shardul Thakur 29 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 45 Lungi Ngidi 25 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 11 KM Asif 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 2 Harishankar Reddy 22 Right-handed Right-arm medium Bowler 0 Imran Tahir 42 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 58 R Sai Kishore 24 Left-handed Left-arm spin Bowler 0

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Josh Hazlewood, who was in the squad, has withdrawn from this year's IPL

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Cheteshwar Pujara

C Hari Nishaanth

Moeen Ali

Bhagath Varma

Harishankar Reddy

Krishnappa Gowtham

Note: Robin Uthappa was bought in the trading window before the IPL auction.

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

Played Won Lost No Result Win% W/L ratio 179 106 72 1 59.22 1.47

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Champions in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

How they fared in each edition:

Year 2nd 2008 4th 2009 1st 2010 1st 2011 2nd 2012 2nd 2013 3rd 2014 2nd 2015 Did not play 2016 Did not play 2017 1st 2018 2nd 2019 7th 2020 2nd

Top batsmen:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Suresh Raina with Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photographs: BCCI

Mts Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 S K Raina 164 4527 100* 33.28 137.39 1 32 M S Dhoni 174 4058 84* 42.71 138.64 0 21 F du Plessis 76 2088 96 33.14 129.52 0 14 M E K Hussey 50 1768 116* 42.09 123.63 1 13 M Vijay 70 1708 127 25.87 125.12 2 7 S Badrinath 95 1441 71* 30.65 118.89 0 11 S R Watson 43 1252 117* 30.53 136.38 2 7 A T Rayudu 45 1243 100* 35.51 125.93 1 5 M L Hayden 32 1107 93 36.90 137.51 0 8 R A Jadeja 116 1097 50 24.37 133.94 0 1

Top bowlers:

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Games Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W D J Bravo 95 110 23.50 8.38 4-42 1 R Ashwin 97 90 24.22 6.45 3-16 0 R A Jadeja 116 87 26.81 7.61 5-16 4 J A Morkel 78 76 27.07 8.09 4-32 1 M M Sharma 48 58 22.17 7.81 4-14 1 S B Jakati 50 45 26.20 7.74 4-22 2 D L Chahar 43 44 26.27 7.47 3-15 0 M Muralitharan 40 40 24.85 6.37 3-11 0 D E Bollinger 27 37 18.72 7.21 4-13 1 S N Thakur 32 34 29.03 9.06 2-18 0

