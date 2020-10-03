News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Poll: RCB vs RR: Who will win?

IPL Poll: RCB vs RR: Who will win?

By Rediff Cricket
October 03, 2020 08:19 IST
Game 15 of IPL 2020 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the first game this season that will be played in the afternoon (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST).

RCB captain Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: RCB Captain Virat Kohli in action. Photograph: BCCI
 

Both Royals and RCB have registered two wins from three games they have played.

RCB Captain Virat Kohli is yet to come off this IPL. Could Saturday be his day?

RR's in-form Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson couldn't prove their might against KKR, but they will be raring to produce another cracker against RCB.

Time to vote, guys!

Rediff Cricket
