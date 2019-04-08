Will Kings XI Punjab win their 7th match on the trot at Mohali?

April 08, 2019 15:38 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 22 in IPL 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad is in dangerous form. Photograph: Courtesy BCCI

4-1 Sunrisers Hyderabad's win-loss record against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali. Their only defeat came last year.

6 Consecutive matches Kings XI Punjab have won at Mohali stretching back to 2017.

7 The IPL record of a batsman scoring most consecutive fifties against a particular team -- David Warner vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner has a chance to equal his record as he has scored six consecutive 50s against Kings XI Punjab.

9.04 Sunrisers Hyderabad's run-rate in the first 10 overs in IPL2019. It drops down to 8.59 in the next 10 overs. Sunrisers are the only side to have this dubious distinction.

118.80 Manish Pandey's strike-rate in the IPL -- the worst for any specialist batsman with 100 or more appearances.

238.88 Chris Gayle's strike-rate against Rashid Khan in the IPL. He has scored 43 runs off 18 balls from Rashid with six sixes. No one has hit Rashid for more sixes than Gayle in the IPL.