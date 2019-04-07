Will it be Andre Russell's night again?

April 07, 2019 13:47 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3 matches so far in IPL 12, and Andre Russell has won the Player of the Match award in all three!

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 21 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Andre Russell blasted 48 from just 13 balls to lift KKR to an unlikely victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 5, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of tosses Ajinkya Rahane has lost in IPL2019. He has won four out of four.

1 Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team so far in IPL2019 with no batsman registering a duck.

2 Number of times Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 53 or more runs in the last three overs to successfully chase down a target in IPL2019.

They did so against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Before them, no side had made so many runs in the last three overs to win a match in the last 11 editions of IPL.

3 Number of matches Kolkata Knight Riders have won in IPL2019.

Andre Russell won the player of the match award in all three!

4 Number of fifties Jos Buttler has scored in his last four matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

10.05 Kolkata Knight Riders' batting run-rate in IPL2019 - the highest for any team.

Their bowling run-rate of 9.51 is also the highest for any side in this edition.

86.95 Percent of Andre Russell's runs in IPL2019 have come in boundaries (22 sixes and 12 fours) - the highest boundary percentage for any player with 50+ runs in this edition.