Will it be Andre Russell's night again?

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3 matches so far in IPL 12, and Andre Russell has won the Player of the Match award in all three!
Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 21 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
0 Number of tosses Ajinkya Rahane has lost in IPL2019. He has won four out of four.
1 Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team so far in IPL2019 with no batsman registering a duck.
2 Number of times Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 53 or more runs in the last three overs to successfully chase down a target in IPL2019.
They did so against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Before them, no side had made so many runs in the last three overs to win a match in the last 11 editions of IPL.
3 Number of matches Kolkata Knight Riders have won in IPL2019.
Andre Russell won the player of the match award in all three!
4 Number of fifties Jos Buttler has scored in his last four matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
10.05 Kolkata Knight Riders' batting run-rate in IPL2019 - the highest for any team.
Their bowling run-rate of 9.51 is also the highest for any side in this edition.
86.95 Percent of Andre Russell's runs in IPL2019 have come in boundaries (22 sixes and 12 fours) - the highest boundary percentage for any player with 50+ runs in this edition.
this
Comment
article