Alzarri Joseph's dream IPL debut

April 07, 2019 01:17 IST

Could not have asked for a better start, says Alzarri Joseph

Alzzari Joseph

IMAGE: Alzzari Joseph made a dream IPL debut by recording the best bowling figures in IPL's history. Photograph: BCCI

I could not have asked for a better start," a soft spoken Alzarri Joseph said after claiming the best bowling figures in Indian Premier League history on his tournament debut.

 

Young Windies pacer ended with sensational figures of six for 12 in 3.4 overs, bettering the effort of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who had taken six for 14 in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, on Saturday night, in Hyderabad.

His rare feat helped Mumbai Indians register a 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game.

"It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself," said Joseph at the post match presentation ceremony.

Joseph's first over in IPL was a wicket maiden in which he removed the dangerous David Warner.

"I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that. The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work," said the 20-year-old when asked why he did not celebrate Warner's wicket.

