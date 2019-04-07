Will Kohli and Co score their maiden win tonight?

April 07, 2019 13:17 IST

Virat Kohli has scored 761 runs against Delhi Capitals -- the highest run-tally for any batsman against the side.

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 20 in IPL 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore dives for a catch in the ongoing IPL. Photograph: BCCI

1 Number of matches Delhi Capitals have won against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last 15 IPL encounters between these two sides.

Interestingly, they won 5 out of their first 6 games!

5 Number of times AB de Villiers has scored a 50 in his last five innings at Bengaluru.

He is the first player to score five consecutive fifties at a particular ground in the IPL.

6 Number of consecutive matches Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost -- five in this edition and one in the last edition.

This is their joint-longest losing streak in the IPL.

They had also lost six on the trot in 2017 edition.

11.02 Pacers' economy at Bengaluru in IPL2019. In comparison, the spinners have gone for only 7.90 runs per over.

86 Number of IPL matches in which Virat Kohli has ended on the losing side (excluding Super Overs) -- more than any other player.

Robin Uthappa is second with 85 losses.

Virat averages 69.18 and has a strike-rate of 139.89 against the Delhi Capitals.