IPL 2026: Pant's Big Test! Can LSG Deliver?

Rishabh Pant leads LSG into IPL 2026, with the franchise hoping for a turnaround after last season’s disappointing campaign.

IMAGE: Big season ahead for Rishabh Pant. Photograph: LSG/X

Key Points After a poor 2025 season, LSG are prioritising consistency over big changes.

With Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Mitchell Marsh, LSG boast one of the most dynamic batting lineups.

The addition of Mohammad Shami and a fit Mayank Yadav strengthens their wicket-taking ability.

A strong season from the captain may be key to their playoff chances.

The Lucknow Super Giants head into IPL 2026 with a simple goal -- fix what went wrong last season. They introduced a redesigned logo ahead of IPL 2026, moving away from their traditional blue to a bold red identity incorporating an elephant and a crown while updating the garuda motif in the colours of the Indian flag, the Tiranga.

After finishing seventh in 2025 with six wins and eight losses, the focus this season isn't on big changes -- it's about sorting out what didn't work.

On paper, the squad still looks strong and balanced. But consistency has been their biggest issue, and that remains the key question.

Led by Rishabh Pant, LSG kick off their campaign against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana cricket stadium on April 1, hoping this is finally the season they go all the way.

A squad built on balance

LSG haven't tried to reinvent themselves. Instead, they have backed their core and made a few smart additions. Players like Josh Inglis and Wanindu Hasaranga add flexibility, while Mohammad Shami and Arjun Tendulkar coming in through trades give them more options with the ball.

It’s a squad that has a bit of everything -- experience, youth, power, and depth. More importantly, it feels like a group that can complement each other well if they get the combinations right.

Off the field, there’s been a subtle but important shift. The addition of Kane Williamson as a strategic advisor brings calmness and clarity. Along with him, experienced names like Justin Langer, Tom Moody, and Bharat Arun add depth to the coaching setup.

Where LSG look strong

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni looks to step up. Photograph: LSG/X

LSG's biggest advantage is their batting. A lineup featuring Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Inglis, Pant, and Nicholas Pooran has the ability to take games away quickly.

Each player brings something different. Marsh can attack early, Markram can steady things, Inglis keeps things ticking, Pant can shift gears, and Pooran can finish with brute power. It's a batting unit that offers both stability and explosiveness -- a rare combination.

The 28-year-old Pant is set to bat at number three in a potentially make or break IPL season. Stakes are high for Pant going into second season as LSG skipper with the franchise having shelled out a record Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) for his services at the 2025 mega auction.

Following the disappointment of last year, a successful season as a leader as well as a top-order batter can make him part of India's T20 plans going forward. Therefore, the upcoming IPL is not just about delivering on an exorbitant price tag, it is also about staying relevant in the shortest format.

The bowling also looks sharper this season. Shami adds control upfront, Avesh Khan gives flexibility, and Mayank Yadav brings raw pace. If Hasaranga is fit and available, he adds a genuine wicket-taking option in the middle overs.

Overall, this is a more complete bowling attack than what LSG had last year.

The concerns that remain

For all the positives, there are still a few obvious worries. Injuries are the biggest one. Players like Shami, Mayank Yadav, and Anrich Nortje have all had fitness issues, and their availability could shape LSG’s season.

There is also a bit of uncertainty in the spin department. Beyond Hasaranga, there isn't a proven Indian spinner who can consistently deliver at this level.

Then comes the finishing problem. With David Miller gone, the responsibility now falls on younger players like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad. They have talent, but doing it consistently under pressure is a different challenge altogether.

A big opportunity

IPL 2026 is a fresh start for LSG to move past the disappointments of the last two seasons.

For Pant, it's about leading from the front and bringing stability to the batting order. If he finds form, it could have a ripple effect on the rest of the lineup.

Young players like Badoni and Arshin Kulkarni also have a big opportunity to step up and make a name for themselves. And for someone like Arjun Tendulkar, this could be a season where he finally gets a clearer role and more chances.

If LSG can start well and avoid too many changes to their playing XI, they have enough quality to challenge for a playoff spot.

The risks ahead

At the same time, LSG still feel like a team that can swing between extremes. On their day, they can dominate any side. But if things start going wrong, they can lose control quickly.

Their record at the Ekana cricket stadium is another concern. It hasn't quite become the strong home base they would have wanted, and improving that will be key.

There's also pressure. Two straight seasons without making the playoffs means expectations are only going to be higher this time around.

This is a good team -- possibly even a very good one. But whether they become a great team depends on how well they handle the small moments.

If their key players stay fit, the batting clicks consistently, and Pant leads with clarity, LSG have everything they need to push into the top four.

If not, they could once again find themselves just falling short.

IPL 2026, in many ways, feels like a defining season for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Players Lucknow Super Giants bought at IPL Auction 2026:

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026:

Lucknow Super Giants Games: