Yuzvendra Chahal makes big revelation ahead of IPL 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he quit alcohol to boost fitness ahead of IPL 2026 after injuries hampered his performance last season.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal aims to give '150 percent' for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yuzvendra Chahal says he has quit alcohol for over six months to improve fitness.

Decision driven by focus on body, recovery and longevity at age 35.

Disappointed with injury-hit IPL 2025 campaign.

Could not bowl his full leg-spin in semifinal and final in IPL 2025.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is raring to go in the Indian Premier League

Chahal is preparing for an impactful IPL 2026 season with PBKS after their narrow final loss in 2025.and to give his 150 per cent, he has revealed that he has given up alcohol.

Speaking with former South Africa star AB de Villiers on his YouTube show, Chahal spoke about abstaining from alcohol and the reason behind it.

'This year my mind has said that I will take care of my body first. And I have one good news for you, I stopped alcohol. It’s been more than six months. I am 35 now. I want to be more active and I want to give 150 percent for my team. As a senior bowler if I go to the IPL, I want people to see me and think ‘we have to learn something from him'.'

Chahal also said he was disappointed with himself during IPL 2025 as he was unable to perform well due to rib and knuckle injuries.

'I was a bit disappointed with myself. After the KKR game, I had a rib fracture, and later, my knuckle got fractured. So in the semifinal and final, I wasn't able to bowl my proper leg-spin. This year, I want to take care of my body first,' said Chahal.

Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 221 wickets from 174 matches.

Last season, the leg-spinner picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches as PBKS went to the final, where they were beaten by RCB.