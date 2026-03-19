HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Yuzvendra Chahal makes big revelation ahead of IPL 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal makes big revelation ahead of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 15:41 IST

x

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he quit alcohol to boost fitness ahead of IPL 2026 after injuries hampered his performance last season.

Yuzvendra Chahal aims to give '150 percent' for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal aims to give '150 percent' for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Yuzvendra Chahal says he has quit alcohol for over six months to improve fitness.
  • Decision driven by focus on body, recovery and longevity at age 35.
  • Disappointed with injury-hit IPL 2025 campaign.
  • Could not bowl his full leg-spin in semifinal and final in IPL 2025.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is raring to go in the Indian Premier League

Chahal is preparing for an impactful IPL 2026 season with PBKS after their narrow final loss in 2025.and to give his 150 per cent, he has revealed that he has given up alcohol.

 

Speaking with former South Africa star AB de Villiers on his YouTube show, Chahal spoke about abstaining from alcohol and the reason behind it.

'This year my mind has said that I will take care of my body first. And I have one good news for you, I stopped alcohol. It’s been more than six months. I am 35 now. I want to be more active and I want to give 150 percent for my team. As a senior bowler if I go to the IPL, I want people to see me and think ‘we have to learn something from him'.'

Chahal also said he was disappointed with himself during IPL 2025 as he was unable to perform well due to rib and knuckle injuries.

'I was a bit disappointed with myself. After the KKR game, I had a rib fracture, and later, my knuckle got fractured. So in the semifinal and final, I wasn't able to bowl my proper leg-spin. This year, I want to take care of my body first,' said Chahal.

Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 221 wickets from 174 matches.

Last season, the leg-spinner picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches as PBKS went to the final, where they were beaten by RCB.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Gambhir moves HC against deepfakes, identity misuse
Gautam Gambhir moves HC against deepfakes, identity misuse
IPL strong on pay, weak on player rights: Players' body
IPL strong on pay, weak on player rights: Players' body
RR's Parag captaincy a 'double-edged sword': Balaji
RR's Parag captaincy a 'double-edged sword': Balaji
Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal blessed with baby girl
Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal blessed with baby girl
Messi joins 900-goal club, but Miami exit Champions Cup
Messi joins 900-goal club, but Miami exit Champions Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First day of Chaitra Navratri2:26

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First...

High-Stakes Talks: Zelenskiy meets with Spain's PM Sanchez0:49

High-Stakes Talks: Zelenskiy meets with Spain's PM Sanchez

'We were always with Iran', Former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat0:38

'We were always with Iran', Former RAW Chief Amarjit...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO