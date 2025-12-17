Rs 1-2 Crore Buys That May Decide IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Tusday, December 16, 2025, had its share of jaw-dropping numbers, but the smartest business wasn't done at Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million).

While big buys grabbed attention, several franchises quietly walked away with proven performers at throwaway prices -- the kind of signings that often make the difference between mid-table finishes and title runs.

Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians: Rs 1 crore [Rs 10 million])

A world-class wicketkeeper-opener at the price of a backup.

Mumbai Indians pulled off one of the quiet steals of the IPL auction by securing Quinton de Kock for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

With over 3,300 IPL runs, explosive powerplay hitting and elite glovework, the South African instantly strengthens MI at the top while solving their wicket-keeping needs in a single move.

'We were lucky,' MI Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene said with a laugh, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. 'Quinny has been part of MI across franchises and also with us in the past.'

Sri Lanka cricket legend Mahela underlined the strategic value of the signing, pointing to the balance and flexibility de Kock brings to the squad.

For Mumbai, landing a proven match-winner at such a modest price is not just smart squad-building -- it's classic MI strategy.

David Miller (Delhi Capitals: Rs 2 crore [Rs 20 million])

Delhi Capitals' acquisition of David Miller for just Rs 2 crore could prove decisive in crunch moments.

A proven finisher with vast experience in Indian conditions, Miller's ability to handle pressure makes his base price signing extraordinary value.

Cricket legend Anil Kumble lauded Delhi's move, calling it 'smart' and a 'genius' piece of business. According to Kumble, Miller's experience directly addresses a key weakness in Delhi's line-up last season.

'Experience is something Delhi Capitals clearly lacked,' Kumble said on JioStar. 'While uncapped batters like Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam did well as finishers, adding someone like David Miller is a massive plus. Pairing him with Tristan Stubbs strengthens the middle order significantly. At that price, it's an absolute steal.'

Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 2 crore)

Wanindu Hasaranga brings a potent mix of wicket-taking ability in the middle overs and valuable lower-order hitting. Acquired at his base price, the Sri Lankan leg-spinner offers LSG tactical flexibility and impact across both slow and flat tracks.

'We are very close to our primary targets,' LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka said.

'Our key objectives were to secure one quality international leg-spinner and one top-class international fast bowler. Wanindu Hasaranga was our first-choice leg-spinner, and for the fast-bowling slot, it was between Matheesha Pathirana and Anrich Nortje. We are thrilled to have secured two players from our shortlist of three, so overall, we are extremely happy with how the auction unfolded.'

With Hasaranga on board, LSG not only adds a proven game-changer but also strengthens their balance in both batting and bowling departments.

Anrich Nortje (Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 2 crore)

Raw pace remains one of the rarest commodities in T20 cricket. If fit, Nortje's ability to hit 150 kmph, generate bounce and strike in the powerplays and death overs makes this a high-upside signing at a fraction of his usual value.

In an auction defined by restraint, these smart, low-cost acquisitions may deliver returns far greater than their price tags.

Jacob Duffy (Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 2 crore)

Ranked among the top T20I bowlers, Jacob Duffy brings upfront swing, death-over control and consistency -- qualities that could prove vital for RCB amid pace-bowling injury concerns.

Speaking during the auction, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat told ESPNcricinfo, 'It was a slightly unusual auction. Our team is fairly settled, so the focus was on developing the squad and securing injury cover. To get Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) and Duffy at the prices we did -- especially Duffy, who's a bargain -- we're very happy. It strengthens the squad and adds competition for places.'

RCB's auction strategy thus combines tactical reinforcement with high-value bargains.

Jordan Cox (Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 75 lakh [Rs 7.5 million])

Defending champions RCB quietly strengthened their batting depth by snapping up England's Jordan Cox for just Rs 75 lakh.

The 23 year old arrives with strong recent pedigree, having topped the run charts in The Hundred with 367 runs in nine matches, including three fifties. Cox's ability to accelerate through the middle overs and finish games gives RCB a high-upside option at minimal cost.

Matt Henry (Chennai Super Kings: Rs 2 crore)

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, leaned into familiarity and pedigree by reuniting with New Zealand seamer Matt Henry for Rs 2 crore.

Now regarded as one of the most effective all-format bowlers in world cricket, Henry offers CSK swing with the new ball, control at the death and proven experience across conditions -- exactly the kind of reliability CSK value.

Tim Seifert (Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 1.5 crore [Rs 15 million])

Kolkata Knight Riders shrewdly secured New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert for Rs 1.5 crore. Among the most destructive 'keeper-batters in T20 cricket, Seifert provides KKR with power at the top or middle order, flexibility behind the stumps and a proven ability to dominate spin and pace alike.