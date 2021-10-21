IPL 2021: The Paisa Vasool Players

After IPL 2021, which players offered the best value for money?

The Player Value Index (that sounds a little better when we call it the paisa vasool index) essentially measures how many US$ the franchise pays a player for every 'run equivalent' that the player contributes.

PVI values span an incredible range -- for example, for every 'run equivalent' contributed, RCB paid Harshal Patel $42, CSK paid Faf du Plessis $405, and KKR paid Sunil Narine $4,276!

This variation is mind-boggling, but the irony is that du Plessis is quite happy to accept a tenth of the price that Narine gets even though he was the better performer at this IPL.

PVI only monetises the player's contribution on the playing field, and not via endorsements, brand value or popular appeal.

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle have the answers.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel, Royal Challengers Bangalore's star bowler during IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Who were the players with the best (lowest) PVI?

The tables that follow contain some pointers.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

The 5 Indian Players Who Offered Best Value For Money:

Rank Indian Player Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Harshal Patel RCB IND 643 43 2 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 388 72 3 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 343 81 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 503 110 5 Prasid Krishna KKR IND 222 125

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Jason Holder. Photograph: BCCI

The 5 Overseas Players Who Offered Best Value For Money:

Rank Overseas Player Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Jason Holder SRH WI 398 262 2 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 537 414 3 Anrich Nortje DC SA 242 515 4 James Neesham MI NZ 102 681 5 Lockie Ferguson KKR NZ 247 900

