IPL 2021: The Paisa Vasool Players

After IPL 2021, which players offered the best value for money?
The Player Value Index (that sounds a little better when we call it the paisa vasool index) essentially measures how many US$ the franchise pays a player for every 'run equivalent' that the player contributes.
PVI values span an incredible range -- for example, for every 'run equivalent' contributed, RCB paid Harshal Patel $42, CSK paid Faf du Plessis $405, and KKR paid Sunil Narine $4,276!
This variation is mind-boggling, but the irony is that du Plessis is quite happy to accept a tenth of the price that Narine gets even though he was the better performer at this IPL.
PVI only monetises the player's contribution on the playing field, and not via endorsements, brand value or popular appeal.
Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle have the answers.
Who were the players with the best (lowest) PVI?
The tables that follow contain some pointers.
The 5 Indian Players Who Offered Best Value For Money:
|Rank
|Indian Player
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|IND
|643
|43
|2
|Arshdeep Singh
|KXI
|IND
|388
|72
|3
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|343
|81
|4
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|503
|110
|5
|Prasid Krishna
|KKR
|IND
|222
|125
The 5 Overseas Players Who Offered Best Value For Money:
|Rank
|Overseas Player
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Jason Holder
|SRH
|WI
|398
|262
|2
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|537
|414
|3
|Anrich Nortje
|DC
|SA
|242
|515
|4
|James Neesham
|MI
|NZ
|102
|681
|5
|Lockie Ferguson
|KKR
|NZ
|247
|900
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com